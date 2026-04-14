Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Mozart House / Studio DERA

Mozart House / Studio DERA

Save

Mozart House / Studio DERA - Exterior Photography, Facade, BrickMozart House / Studio DERA - Interior Photography, WoodMozart House / Studio DERA - Interior Photography, Dining roomMozart House / Studio DERA - Image 5 of 27Mozart House / Studio DERA - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Extension
London, United Kingdom
  • Architects: Studio DERA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  82
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lorenzo Zandri
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  BB Fiberbeton, CSI Hull, Guy Valentine, Ted Todd
  • Category: Houses, Extension
  • Office Lead Architects: Marcel Rahm
  • Design Team: Studio DERA
  • Landscape Architecture: FFLO
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Structural Design Studio
  • General Contractor: JK London Development
  • City: London
  • Country: United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Mozart House / Studio DERA - Exterior Photography, Facade, Brick
© Lorenzo Zandri

Text description provided by the architects. A rare opportunity to extend an historic property in Belgravia, Studio DERA adds 85m2 of modern architecture to this period home

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio DERA
Office

Material

Glass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionUnited Kingdom

Materials and Tags

GlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Mozart House / Studio DERA" 14 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040494/mozart-house-studio-dera> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags