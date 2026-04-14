Mozart House / Studio DERA

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London, United Kingdom
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Architects: Studio DERA
- Area: 82 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Lorenzo Zandri
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Manufacturers: BB Fiberbeton, CSI Hull, Guy Valentine, Ted Todd
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- Office Lead Architects: Marcel Rahm
- Design Team: Studio DERA
- Landscape Architecture: FFLO
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Structural Design Studio
- General Contractor: JK London Development
- City: London
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. A rare opportunity to extend an historic property in Belgravia, Studio DERA adds 85m2 of modern architecture to this period home