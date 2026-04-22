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MMMM Apartment / depaolidefranceschibaldan architetti

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MMMM Apartment / depaolidefranceschibaldan architetti - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairMMMM Apartment / depaolidefranceschibaldan architetti - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Sofa, Table, Chair, ShelvingMMMM Apartment / depaolidefranceschibaldan architetti - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair, GlassMMMM Apartment / depaolidefranceschibaldan architetti - Interior PhotographyMMMM Apartment / depaolidefranceschibaldan architetti - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Apartments
Milan, Italy
  • Architects: depaolidefranceschibaldan architetti
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  80
  • Photographs
    Photographs:DSL Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:   Artemide, Moorman, Muller van Severen, NM3, Spectrum, Thut Möbel, Thut Möbel, USM Haller
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MMMM Apartment / depaolidefranceschibaldan architetti - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© DSL Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Box in a Box. A refurbishing project with a dual stylistic code, conceived for an early 20th-century apartment in Milan. An apartment located on the third floor of a post-WWI bâtiment on Viale Beatrice d'Este in Milan has undergone a meticulous and unusual refurbishment by DDBA. The residence, featuring a typically bourgeois character, is distinguished by large French windows overlooking rows of poplars and the vibrantly colored façades of the residential buildings directly opposite, designed by Giordano Forti and Camillo Magni.

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Cite: "MMMM Apartment / depaolidefranceschibaldan architetti" 22 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040469/mmmm-apartment-depaolidefranceschibaldan-architetti> ISSN 0719-8884

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