MMMM Apartment / depaolidefranceschibaldan architetti

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Milan, Italy
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Architects: depaolidefranceschibaldan architetti
- Area: 80 m²
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Photographs:DSL Studio
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Manufacturers: Artemide, Moorman, Muller van Severen, NM3, Spectrum, Thut Möbel, Thut Möbel, USM Haller
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- Category: Apartments
- City: Milan
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. Box in a Box. A refurbishing project with a dual stylistic code, conceived for an early 20th-century apartment in Milan. An apartment located on the third floor of a post-WWI bâtiment on Viale Beatrice d'Este in Milan has undergone a meticulous and unusual refurbishment by DDBA. The residence, featuring a typically bourgeois character, is distinguished by large French windows overlooking rows of poplars and the vibrantly colored façades of the residential buildings directly opposite, designed by Giordano Forti and Camillo Magni.