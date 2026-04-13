Bangsue Residence / Patara Architects

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Architects: Patara Architects
- Area: 1333 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:tacophoto.bkk
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Manufacturers: APK Brick, Bangkok Inter Stone, Lamptitude, Studio Mueja, Sunflex, Zimplex
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Lead Architects: Patara Warathanasin
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Text description provided by the architects. Bangsue Residence exemplifies an architectural vision that transcends spatial organization, embracing the challenge of creating a home for a three-generation family. The design moves beyond mere room allocation, striking a delicate balance between togetherness and individual privacy—ensuring the house truly becomes "the home for everyone."