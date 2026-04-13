Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. Bangsue Residence / Patara Architects

Bangsue Residence / Patara Architects

Save

Bangsue Residence / Patara Architects - Interior Photography, Lighting, BeamBangsue Residence / Patara Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, Chair, Beam, GlassBangsue Residence / Patara Architects - Image 4 of 35Bangsue Residence / Patara Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ChairBangsue Residence / Patara Architects - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Bangkok, Thailand
  • Category: Houses
  • Architects: Patara Warathanasin, Chalut Netvichit, Nicha Kachamas
  • Sanitation Engineer: Acco
  • City: Bangkok
  • Country: Thailand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Bangsue Residence / Patara Architects - Image 7 of 35
© tacophoto.bkk

Text description provided by the architects. Bangsue Residence exemplifies an architectural vision that transcends spatial organization, embracing the challenge of creating a home for a three-generation family. The design moves beyond mere room allocation, striking a delicate balance between togetherness and individual privacy—ensuring the house truly becomes "the home for everyone."

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Patara Architects
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThailand

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThailand
Cite: "Bangsue Residence / Patara Architects" 13 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040465/embargo-bangsue-residence-patara-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags