Bangsue Residence / Patara Architects

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Category: Houses

Architects: Patara Warathanasin, Chalut Netvichit, Nicha Kachamas

Sanitation Engineer: Acco

City: Bangkok

Country: Thailand

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Text description provided by the architects. Bangsue Residence exemplifies an architectural vision that transcends spatial organization, embracing the challenge of creating a home for a three-generation family. The design moves beyond mere room allocation, striking a delicate balance between togetherness and individual privacy—ensuring the house truly becomes "the home for everyone."