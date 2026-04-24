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Creston House / Mork-Ulnes Architects

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Creston House / Mork-Ulnes Architects - Exterior PhotographyCreston House / Mork-Ulnes Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, ChairCreston House / Mork-Ulnes Architects - Image 4 of 23Creston House / Mork-Ulnes Architects - Image 5 of 23Creston House / Mork-Ulnes Architects - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Refurbishment
Berkeley, United States
  • Category: Houses, Refurbishment
  • Project Design Team: Casper Mork-Ulnes, Lexie Mork-Ulnes, Max Sanchez, Alicia Hergenroeder
  • Site Size: 505 sq. mt.
  • Number Of Rooms: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
  • City: Berkeley
  • Country: United States
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Creston House / Mork-Ulnes Architects - Exterior Photography
© Joe Fletcher

Text description provided by the architects. Mork-Ulnes Architects has just completed a restoration of a Roger Lee-designed home in the Berkeley Hills, honoring its mid-century roots while thoughtfully updating the space for modern living.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentUnited States

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Cite: "Creston House / Mork-Ulnes Architects " 24 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040464/creston-house-mork-ulnes-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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