Creston House / Mork-Ulnes Architects

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Category: Houses, Refurbishment

Project Design Team: Casper Mork-Ulnes, Lexie Mork-Ulnes, Max Sanchez, Alicia Hergenroeder

Site Size: 505 sq. mt.

Number Of Rooms: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

City: Berkeley

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. Mork-Ulnes Architects has just completed a restoration of a Roger Lee-designed home in the Berkeley Hills, honoring its mid-century roots while thoughtfully updating the space for modern living.