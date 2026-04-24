Creston House / Mork-Ulnes Architects

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Berkeley, United States
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Architects: Mork-Ulnes Architects
- Area: 134 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Joe Fletcher
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Manufacturers: Miele, Allied Maker, Bisazza, Bocci, Established & Sons, Rubio Monocoat, Vola
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More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses, Refurbishment
- Project Design Team: Casper Mork-Ulnes, Lexie Mork-Ulnes, Max Sanchez, Alicia Hergenroeder
- Site Size: 505 sq. mt.
- Number Of Rooms: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- City: Berkeley
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Mork-Ulnes Architects has just completed a restoration of a Roger Lee-designed home in the Berkeley Hills, honoring its mid-century roots while thoughtfully updating the space for modern living.