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Artistic Office of a Notary / Dolgopiatova Interior Design

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Artistic Office of a Notary / Dolgopiatova Interior Design - Interior Photography, LightingArtistic Office of a Notary / Dolgopiatova Interior Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, ChairArtistic Office of a Notary / Dolgopiatova Interior Design - Interior PhotographyArtistic Office of a Notary / Dolgopiatova Interior Design - Image 5 of 20Artistic Office of a Notary / Dolgopiatova Interior Design - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Offices, Interior Design, Offices Interiors
Kyiv, Ukraine
  • Architects: Dolgopiatova Interior Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  88
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Andriy Bezuglov
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cielo, OLK Manufactory, Philip Watts Design, Riva 1920, Zemna
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Artistic Office of a Notary / Dolgopiatova Interior Design - Interior Photography, Lighting
© Andriy Bezuglov

Text description provided by the architects. Anna Bakay's office occupies the first floor of a historic building in the heart of Kyiv, reading more like a private gallery or an intimate workshop than a conventional notary practice. From the outset, the project was guided by a clear set of values – silence, tactility, soft light, a grounded connection to nature, and the complete absence of visual noise. Located on Tereshchenkivska Street, the space opens onto Shevchenko Park on one side and a quiet inner courtyard on the other. Designed for a team of five, the office unfolds as a calm, cohesive environment rather than a sequence of strictly functional rooms.

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Dolgopiatova Interior Design
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Cite: "Artistic Office of a Notary / Dolgopiatova Interior Design" 21 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040440/artistic-office-of-a-notary-dolgopiatova-interior-design> ISSN 0719-8884

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