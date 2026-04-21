Artistic Office of a Notary / Dolgopiatova Interior Design

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Text description provided by the architects. Anna Bakay's office occupies the first floor of a historic building in the heart of Kyiv, reading more like a private gallery or an intimate workshop than a conventional notary practice. From the outset, the project was guided by a clear set of values – silence, tactility, soft light, a grounded connection to nature, and the complete absence of visual noise. Located on Tereshchenkivska Street, the space opens onto Shevchenko Park on one side and a quiet inner courtyard on the other. Designed for a team of five, the office unfolds as a calm, cohesive environment rather than a sequence of strictly functional rooms.