Partizani High School / Loft Architects

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Category: Educational Architecture, High School

Lead Team: Fatjon Molla

Design Team: Lorenxa Molla

City: Tiranë

Country: Albania

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Text description provided by the architects. The new project for the reconstruction of the "Partizani" school provides us with the opportunity to create an identity space in which, through the proposed architectural intervention, we not only aim to restore a variety of educational environments in collaboration with the surrounding environment, but we also hope that this intervention will create a dialogue with both the architectural context and its experience. Located in a dense urban location, where the facility is surrounded by large buildings of up to 13 stories, our proposal entails collaborating with the surrounding neighborhood and integrating the school into the local community. It is critical that the spaces we build, both inside and outdoors, are the most dynamic locations where creativity and healthy relationships are constantly evolving. Given the lack of vegetation in the surrounding region, we believe that the connection with nature is a crucial aspect that not only ties the building to the environment but also influences the increase of greenery in the surrounding area.