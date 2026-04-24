MP House / 73.Onze Arquitetura

-
Architects: 73.Onze Arquitetura
- Area: 1039 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Israel Gollino
-
Lead Architect: Julia Regis Bittencourt
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Implanted in a residential condominium, this residence was designed as a vacation home for a family, with the possibility of seasonal rentals. The choice of materials enhances the natural and cultural characteristics of the region, using wood, a tile roof, rustic plaster, burnt cement, and eucalyptus pergolas, providing identity and integration with the surroundings.