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MP House / 73.Onze Arquitetura

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MP House / 73.Onze Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ChairMP House / 73.Onze Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, ChairMP House / 73.Onze Arquitetura - Image 4 of 50MP House / 73.Onze Arquitetura - Image 5 of 50MP House / 73.Onze Arquitetura - More Images+ 45

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Trancoso, Brazil
  • Architects: 73.Onze Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1039
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Israel Gollino
  • Lead Architect: Julia Regis Bittencourt
  • Category: Houses
  • Collaborations: Ricardo Salem
  • Project Team: Michel Muniz, Ana Paula Simmer
  • Structure: Filipe Teixeira
  • Landscape Architecture: Studio da Paisagem
  • Execution: Escala Nativa
  • City: Trancoso
  • Country: Brazil
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MP House / 73.Onze Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden, Deck, Balcony
© Israel Gollino

Text description provided by the architects. Implanted in a residential condominium, this residence was designed as a vacation home for a family, with the possibility of seasonal rentals. The choice of materials enhances the natural and cultural characteristics of the region, using wood, a tile roof, rustic plaster, burnt cement, and eucalyptus pergolas, providing identity and integration with the surroundings.

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73.Onze Arquitetura
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "MP House / 73.Onze Arquitetura" [Casa MP / 73.Onze Arquitetura] 24 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040424/mp-house-7nze-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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