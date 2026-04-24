MP House / 73.Onze Arquitetura

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Category: Houses

Collaborations: Ricardo Salem

Project Team: Michel Muniz, Ana Paula Simmer

Structure: Filipe Teixeira

Landscape Architecture: Studio da Paisagem

Execution: Escala Nativa

City: Trancoso

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Implanted in a residential condominium, this residence was designed as a vacation home for a family, with the possibility of seasonal rentals. The choice of materials enhances the natural and cultural characteristics of the region, using wood, a tile roof, rustic plaster, burnt cement, and eucalyptus pergolas, providing identity and integration with the surroundings.