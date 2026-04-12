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Renovation Design of the Library, Chengdu Shude Experimental Middle School / Modum Atelier

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Renovation Design of the Library, Chengdu Shude Experimental Middle School / Modum Atelier - Interior Photography, Glass, ShelvingRenovation Design of the Library, Chengdu Shude Experimental Middle School / Modum Atelier - Interior Photography, ShelvingRenovation Design of the Library, Chengdu Shude Experimental Middle School / Modum Atelier - Interior Photography, WoodRenovation Design of the Library, Chengdu Shude Experimental Middle School / Modum Atelier - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Shelving, Lighting, Table, Chair, GlassRenovation Design of the Library, Chengdu Shude Experimental Middle School / Modum Atelier - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Educational Interiors
Chengdu, China
  • Architects: Modum Atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  379
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Guowei Liu
  • Lead Architects: Zhou Ruizhe，Yang Junbo
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Renovation Design of the Library, Chengdu Shude Experimental Middle School / Modum Atelier - Exterior Photography, Glass
© Guowei Liu

Design Approach: Generating a Strategic Prototype - The renovation of the library at Chengdu Shude Experimental Middle School faces the typical challenges of updating an old school building. Located on the ground floor of a building constructed in the 1970s–80s, the structure has undergone multiple renovations and ownership changes, leaving its original design unrecorded. Within this orthogonal grid space, the school requires not only reading functions but also multi-purpose uses including meetings, flexible teaching, teacher preparation, and exhibitions.

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Cite: "Renovation Design of the Library, Chengdu Shude Experimental Middle School / Modum Atelier" 12 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040421/renovation-design-of-the-library-chengdu-shude-experimental-middle-school-modum-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

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