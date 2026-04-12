Renovation Design of the Library, Chengdu Shude Experimental Middle School / Modum Atelier

+ 27

Category: Educational Interiors

Design Team: Zhou Ruizhe, Yang Junbo,Wen bifu, Liao xin, Li xiner

Clients: Chengdu Shude Experimental Middle School

Engineering: Chengdu Tianzhongcheng Information Technology Co., Ltd.

City: Chengdu

Country: China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Design Approach: Generating a Strategic Prototype - The renovation of the library at Chengdu Shude Experimental Middle School faces the typical challenges of updating an old school building. Located on the ground floor of a building constructed in the 1970s–80s, the structure has undergone multiple renovations and ownership changes, leaving its original design unrecorded. Within this orthogonal grid space, the school requires not only reading functions but also multi-purpose uses including meetings, flexible teaching, teacher preparation, and exhibitions.