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Tietê178 / Gabriel Kogan

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Tietê178 / Gabriel Kogan - Interior Photography, Wood, Shelving, Table, ChairTietê178 / Gabriel Kogan - Interior PhotographyTietê178 / Gabriel Kogan - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairTietê178 / Gabriel Kogan - Image 5 of 13Tietê178 / Gabriel Kogan - More Images+ 8

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Mixed Use Architecture, Office Buildings
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Gabriel Kogan
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  190
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pedro Kok
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Florense, Arali, Arthus Mármore e Granitos, Artsteel & Evolver, Bellas Artes, Topseal, mado
  • Architecture: Gabriel Kogan
  • Architecture Co Authors: Oswaldo Pessano
  • Interior Project: Gabriel Kogan
  • Construction: Alfa Engenharia
  • Lead Engineer In Charge: Marcelo Ribeiro
  • Site Engineer: Elisângela Moura
  • Lanscape Design: Bruno Moreno
  • Wooden Structure: Rewood . Calil Neto
  • Concrete Structure: Leão & Associados
  • Concrete Consultant: Gabriel Regino
  • Hvac Design: GreenWatt
  • Hvac Installation: GreenWatt
  • Hydraulic And Electrical Design: Zamaro
  • Foundations: Apoio
  • Lighting Design: LDarti . Guilherme Artigas & E-Light
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
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Tietê178 / Gabriel Kogan - Interior Photography, Wood, Shelving, Table, Chair
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. With only 5.6 meters in width and 20 meters in length, the lot houses an architecture office and a multi-purpose hall. The spatial constraints imposed not only the compression of functions but also an articulation between constructive and architectural solutions based on the scale of intervention. The building, with its discreet facade and lack of expressive gestures, explicitly conveys the intention of creating an austere, silent, contemplative space; with the minimum necessary elements.

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Gabriel Kogan
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureOfficesOffice buildingsBrazil
Cite: "Tietê178 / Gabriel Kogan" [Tietê178 / Gabriel Kogan] 20 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040390/tiete178-office-gabriel-kogan> ISSN 0719-8884

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