Tietê178 / Gabriel Kogan

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São Paulo, Brazil
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Architects: Gabriel Kogan
- Area: 190 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Pedro Kok
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Manufacturers: Florense, Arali, Arthus Mármore e Granitos, Artsteel & Evolver, Bellas Artes, Topseal, mado
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- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Office Buildings
- Architecture: Gabriel Kogan
- Architecture Co Authors: Oswaldo Pessano
- Interior Project: Gabriel Kogan
- Construction: Alfa Engenharia
- Lead Engineer In Charge: Marcelo Ribeiro
- Site Engineer: Elisângela Moura
- Lanscape Design: Bruno Moreno
- Wooden Structure: Rewood . Calil Neto
- Concrete Structure: Leão & Associados
- Concrete Consultant: Gabriel Regino
- Hvac Design: GreenWatt
- Hvac Installation: GreenWatt
- Hydraulic And Electrical Design: Zamaro
- Foundations: Apoio
- Lighting Design: LDarti . Guilherme Artigas & E-Light
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. With only 5.6 meters in width and 20 meters in length, the lot houses an architecture office and a multi-purpose hall. The spatial constraints imposed not only the compression of functions but also an articulation between constructive and architectural solutions based on the scale of intervention. The building, with its discreet facade and lack of expressive gestures, explicitly conveys the intention of creating an austere, silent, contemplative space; with the minimum necessary elements.