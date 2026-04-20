Tietê178 / Gabriel Kogan

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Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Office Buildings

Architecture: Gabriel Kogan

Architecture Co Authors: Oswaldo Pessano

Interior Project: Gabriel Kogan

Construction: Alfa Engenharia

Lead Engineer In Charge: Marcelo Ribeiro

Site Engineer: Elisângela Moura

Lanscape Design: Bruno Moreno

Wooden Structure: Rewood . Calil Neto

Concrete Structure: Leão & Associados

Concrete Consultant: Gabriel Regino

Hvac Design: GreenWatt

Hvac Installation: GreenWatt

Hydraulic And Electrical Design: Zamaro

Foundations: Apoio

Lighting Design: LDarti . Guilherme Artigas & E-Light

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. With only 5.6 meters in width and 20 meters in length, the lot houses an architecture office and a multi-purpose hall. The spatial constraints imposed not only the compression of functions but also an articulation between constructive and architectural solutions based on the scale of intervention. The building, with its discreet facade and lack of expressive gestures, explicitly conveys the intention of creating an austere, silent, contemplative space; with the minimum necessary elements.