Renovation Design of Yongping Warehouses / Atelier cnS

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Text description provided by the architects. Dali in Nanhai District, a former industrial town in the Pearl River Delta, is transforming into a livable urban environment by unlocking public spaces within its dense fabric. Located along the Huadi River, this project revitalizes the derelict Yongping Warehouses. Once a vital node for regional river trade, these structures occupy the city's most valuable waterfront.