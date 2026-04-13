Renovation Design of Yongping Warehouses / Atelier cnS

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Foshan, China
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Architects: Atelier cnS
- Area: 4311 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Siming Wu
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- Category: Installations & Structures, Renovation
- Design Direction: Zhiyuan Zhu, Gang Song, Guanqiu Zhong
- Project Director: Hairui Lin
- Design Team: Ziqi Zhang, Xiaoyin Chen, Dongyan Lin, Yaqian Cai, Haixin Lin, Wenyuan
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Shengyi Architectural Design Studio
- City: Foshan
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Dali in Nanhai District, a former industrial town in the Pearl River Delta, is transforming into a livable urban environment by unlocking public spaces within its dense fabric. Located along the Huadi River, this project revitalizes the derelict Yongping Warehouses. Once a vital node for regional river trade, these structures occupy the city's most valuable waterfront.