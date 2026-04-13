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Renovation Design of Yongping Warehouses / Atelier cnS

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  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Installations & Structures, Renovation
Foshan, China
  • Architects: Atelier cnS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4311
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Siming Wu
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Renovation Design of Yongping Warehouses / Atelier cnS - Image 2 of 34
© Siming Wu

Text description provided by the architects. Dali in Nanhai District, a former industrial town in the Pearl River Delta, is transforming into a livable urban environment by unlocking public spaces within its dense fabric. Located along the Huadi River, this project revitalizes the derelict Yongping Warehouses. Once a vital node for regional river trade, these structures occupy the city's most valuable waterfront.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationChina
Cite: "Renovation Design of Yongping Warehouses / Atelier cnS" 13 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040379/renovation-design-of-yongping-warehouses-atelier-cns> ISSN 0719-8884

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