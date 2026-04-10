BAN MAA / Geemo Design

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Text description provided by the architects. The waters and mountains of Jiulong Lake set the emotional tone for this space. Taking "returning to the nest" as the central theme, we gently weave the everyday warmth of Lingnan dessert traditions into Aranya's distinct sense of retreat and belonging. The authentic textures of materials form the structural framework, while the warmth of Lingnan culture becomes its flesh and soul. Here, the body often recognizes "home" before the mind does—the moment one sits down, a sense of familiarity quietly settles in.