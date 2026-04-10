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BAN MAA / Geemo Design

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BAN MAA / Geemo Design - Interior Photography, KitchenBAN MAA / Geemo Design - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Table, ChairBAN MAA / Geemo Design - Image 4 of 31BAN MAA / Geemo Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, CountertopBAN MAA / Geemo Design - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Retail Interiors
Guangzhou, China
  • Architects: Geemo Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pianfang Studio
  • Lead Architects: Kirin, Yi, Hang
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BAN MAA / Geemo Design - Image 26 of 31
© Pianfang Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The waters and mountains of Jiulong Lake set the emotional tone for this space. Taking "returning to the nest" as the central theme, we gently weave the everyday warmth of Lingnan dessert traditions into Aranya's distinct sense of retreat and belonging. The authentic textures of materials form the structural framework, while the warmth of Lingnan culture becomes its flesh and soul. Here, the body often recognizes "home" before the mind does—the moment one sits down, a sense of familiarity quietly settles in.

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Cite: "BAN MAA / Geemo Design" 10 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040378/ban-maa-geemo-design> ISSN 0719-8884

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