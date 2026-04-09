Philo Science Center at Institut Le Rosey / Bernard Tschumi Architects

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Architects: Bernard Tschumi Architects
- Area: 16222 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Iwan Baan
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Lead Architects: Bernard Tschumi Architects
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- Category: Educational Architecture, Institute
- Lead Team: Bernard Tschumi, Joel Rutten, Sonia Grobelny, Christopher Ball, Valeria Paez Cala, Wenjun Yu, Kai Blatt, Tina Marinaki, Clement Luk Laurencio
- Architecture Offices: Fehlmann Architectes SA
- MEP: SRG
- Civil Engineering: Karakas & Francais
- Consultants: BCS SA
- Acoustics: EcoAcoustique
- Lighting Designer: Lumière Electrique
- Landscape Design: Forster
- City: Rolle
- Country: Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. Bernard Tschumi Architects is pleased to announce the completion of Philo, a new building for student innovation at Institut Le Rosey, an international boarding school near Geneva, Switzerland. A key feature of the new building is its dynamic circulation concept. Vertical and horizontal pathways generate movement and intersect the central atrium, which acts like a covered public square. The atrium is surrounded by three concentric walkways. The first walkway runs directly along the four levels of the atrium; the middle one distributes the various classrooms, while the outer walkway acts as a continuous balcony, providing an extension to the classrooms in good weather.