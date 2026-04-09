Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Switzerland
  5. Philo Science Center at Institut Le Rosey / Bernard Tschumi Architects

Philo Science Center at Institut Le Rosey / Bernard Tschumi Architects

Save

Philo Science Center at Institut Le Rosey / Bernard Tschumi Architects - Exterior PhotographyPhilo Science Center at Institut Le Rosey / Bernard Tschumi Architects - Image 3 of 15Philo Science Center at Institut Le Rosey / Bernard Tschumi Architects - Interior PhotographyPhilo Science Center at Institut Le Rosey / Bernard Tschumi Architects - Interior Photography, ChairPhilo Science Center at Institut Le Rosey / Bernard Tschumi Architects - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Educational Architecture, Institute
Rolle, Switzerland
  • Lead Team: Bernard Tschumi, Joel Rutten, Sonia Grobelny, Christopher Ball, Valeria Paez Cala, Wenjun Yu, Kai Blatt, Tina Marinaki, Clement Luk Laurencio
  • Architecture Offices: Fehlmann Architectes SA
  • MEP: SRG
  • Civil Engineering: Karakas & Francais
  • Consultants: BCS SA
  • Acoustics: EcoAcoustique
  • Lighting Designer: Lumière Electrique
  • Landscape Design: Forster
  • City: Rolle
  • Country: Switzerland
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Philo Science Center at Institut Le Rosey / Bernard Tschumi Architects - Exterior Photography
© Iwan Baan

Text description provided by the architects. Bernard Tschumi Architects is pleased to announce the completion of Philo, a new building for student innovation at Institut Le Rosey, an international boarding school near Geneva, Switzerland. A key feature of the new building is its dynamic circulation concept. Vertical and horizontal pathways generate movement and intersect the central atrium, which acts like a covered public square. The atrium is surrounded by three concentric walkways. The first walkway runs directly along the four levels of the atrium; the middle one distributes the various classrooms, while the outer walkway acts as a continuous balcony, providing an extension to the classrooms in good weather.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Bernard Tschumi Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationInstituteSwitzerland
Cite: "Philo Science Center at Institut Le Rosey / Bernard Tschumi Architects" 09 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040322/philo-science-and-innovation-center-institut-le-rosey-bernard-tschumi-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Iwan Baan

瑞士罗西学院 Philo 科学与创新中心 / 伯纳德·屈米建筑事务所

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags