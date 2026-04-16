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  5. House on the Cautín River / Iragüen Viñuela Arquitectos

House on the Cautín River / Iragüen Viñuela Arquitectos

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House on the Cautín River / Iragüen Viñuela Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, DoorHouse on the Cautín River / Iragüen Viñuela Arquitectos - Image 3 of 21House on the Cautín River / Iragüen Viñuela Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Bedroom, Bed, ChairHouse on the Cautín River / Iragüen Viñuela Arquitectos - Image 5 of 21House on the Cautín River / Iragüen Viñuela Arquitectos - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
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Malalcahuello, Chile
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House on the Cautín River / Iragüen Viñuela Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Marcos Zegers

Text description provided by the architects. The commission came to us unexpectedly, after the client discarded a project they had started to build that same year. From this first attempt, they kept a steel platform on pile foundations, which provided us with a forced starting point for the project's position, which, by the way, was quite good, in a natural clearing of the forest, strategically surrounded by a meander of the Cautín River, with excellent views and sunlight.

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Iragüen Viñuela Arquitectos
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WoodSteel

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Cite: "House on the Cautín River / Iragüen Viñuela Arquitectos" [Casa en el río Cautín / Iragüen Viñuela Arquitectos] 16 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040310/house-on-the-fuy-river-iraguen-vinuela-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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