House on the Cautín River / Iragüen Viñuela Arquitectos

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Architects: Iragüen Viñuela Arquitectos
- Area: 143 m²
- Year: 2020
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Photographs:Marcos Zegers
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Text description provided by the architects. The commission came to us unexpectedly, after the client discarded a project they had started to build that same year. From this first attempt, they kept a steel platform on pile foundations, which provided us with a forced starting point for the project's position, which, by the way, was quite good, in a natural clearing of the forest, strategically surrounded by a meander of the Cautín River, with excellent views and sunlight.