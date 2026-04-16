House on the Cautín River / Iragüen Viñuela Arquitectos

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Category: Houses

Architects: Daniel Iragüen Contreras, Claudio Viñuela Schweitzer

Collaborators: Alexa Napp J., Gustavo Schweitzer E.

Builder: Javier Viñuela

City: Malalcahuello

Country: Chile

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Text description provided by the architects. The commission came to us unexpectedly, after the client discarded a project they had started to build that same year. From this first attempt, they kept a steel platform on pile foundations, which provided us with a forced starting point for the project's position, which, by the way, was quite good, in a natural clearing of the forest, strategically surrounded by a meander of the Cautín River, with excellent views and sunlight.