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Med Uni Campus Graz / Riegler Riewe Architekten

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Med Uni Campus Graz / Riegler Riewe Architekten - Exterior PhotographyMed Uni Campus Graz / Riegler Riewe Architekten - Exterior PhotographyMed Uni Campus Graz / Riegler Riewe Architekten - Interior PhotographyMed Uni Campus Graz / Riegler Riewe Architekten - Image 5 of 45Med Uni Campus Graz / Riegler Riewe Architekten - More Images+ 40

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Research Center, University, Sustainability
Graz, Austria
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Med Uni Campus Graz / Riegler Riewe Architekten - Exterior Photography
© Paolo Rosselli

Text description provided by the architects. The concept for the Med Uni Campus Graz is based on the integration of work, teaching, and leisure spaces on a shared inner-city site. The project implements a clearly structured ensemble of coherent yet differentiated buildings, taking various requirements into account as far as possible. Openness, accessibility, and communication play important roles here. The campus is characterized by the clear placement of the volumes, which creates an exciting interplay between buildings and open spaces, between public and non-public uses, and thus a high potential for identification in the urban context.

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Riegler Riewe Architekten
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResearch centerEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversitySustainabilityAustria

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GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResearch centerEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversitySustainabilityAustria
Cite: "Med Uni Campus Graz / Riegler Riewe Architekten" 08 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040296/med-uni-campus-graz-riegler-riewe-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

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