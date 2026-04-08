Med Uni Campus Graz / Riegler Riewe Architekten

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Architects: Riegler Riewe Architekten
- Area: 105 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:David Schreyer, Paolo Rosselli, Helmut Pierer
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Lead Architects: Roger Riewe, Christian Story, Michael Münzer, Florian Riegler
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Landscape Design: Land in Sicht, Ing. Thomas Proksch
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- Category: Research Center, University, Sustainability
- Design Team: Susanne Mayr, Alice Minghel, Manuela Müller, Thorsten Krachler, Daniel Lausegger, Erich Österbauer, Petra Reiter, Steffen Schössler
- Art Works: Matt Mullican, Manfred Erjautz, Esther Stocker, Misha Stroj
- Mechanical, Electrical And Plumbing Engineer: ARGE TGA Med Campus Graz - Die Haustechniker, ARGE TGA Med Campus Graz - TB Köstenbauer & Sixl, Vasko + Partner Ingenieure und Verfahrenstechnik GesmbH
- Fire Protection Engineering: S + W WÖRLE SPAROWITZ INGENIEURE Ziviltechniker GmbH
- Laboratory Planning: Dr. Heinekamp Labor- und Institutsplanung GmbH, Zach und Partner ZT GmbH, Archipol Consulting GmbH
- Coordination: Wendl ZT GmbH, Projekt.cc
- Drainage: Hydroconsult GmbH / Davitech GmbH
- Surveying: Vermessungsbüro Breinl
- Contractor Consultant: Steiner Bau GesmbH, Strabag, Bauunternehmung Granit Gesellschaft m.b.H, Arge Med Campus - Porr
- City: Graz
- Country: Austria
Text description provided by the architects. The concept for the Med Uni Campus Graz is based on the integration of work, teaching, and leisure spaces on a shared inner-city site. The project implements a clearly structured ensemble of coherent yet differentiated buildings, taking various requirements into account as far as possible. Openness, accessibility, and communication play important roles here. The campus is characterized by the clear placement of the volumes, which creates an exciting interplay between buildings and open spaces, between public and non-public uses, and thus a high potential for identification in the urban context.