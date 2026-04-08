Med Uni Campus Graz / Riegler Riewe Architekten

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Text description provided by the architects. The concept for the Med Uni Campus Graz is based on the integration of work, teaching, and leisure spaces on a shared inner-city site. The project implements a clearly structured ensemble of coherent yet differentiated buildings, taking various requirements into account as far as possible. Openness, accessibility, and communication play important roles here. The campus is characterized by the clear placement of the volumes, which creates an exciting interplay between buildings and open spaces, between public and non-public uses, and thus a high potential for identification in the urban context.