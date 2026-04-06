Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Taiwan
  5. L’appartement Hu / OUJ

L’appartement Hu / OUJ

Save

L’appartement Hu / OUJ - Image 2 of 25L’appartement Hu / OUJ - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, ChairL’appartement Hu / OUJ - Image 4 of 25L’appartement Hu / OUJ - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairL’appartement Hu / OUJ - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Apartments
Taipei, Taiwan
  • Architects: OUJ
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Studio Millspace
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  MORTEX, smile materials
  • Category: Apartments
  • Project Manager: Jih-Chiang Hu
  • Contractors: Da-Yong
  • City: Taipei
  • Country: Taiwan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
L’appartement Hu / OUJ - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Chair
© Studio Millspace

Text description provided by the architects. After the pandemic, the elderly parents and their daughters, previously living in southern and northern Taiwan, began considering future care needs and decided to live together in Taipei. Located in a 40-year-old public housing complex, this 72-sqm apartment navigates two opposing conditions: the tranquil greenery of the Taiwan Contemporary Culture Lab to the south, and the bustle of a major commercial boulevard to the north. The low ceilings and original layout with three small bedrooms intensified the narrow proportions and the sense of enclosure. Moreover, iron window grilles and fixed AC units obstructed the openings, severely compromising natural light and ventilation.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
OUJ
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsTaiwan
Cite: "L’appartement Hu / OUJ" 06 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040260/lappartement-hu-ouj> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags