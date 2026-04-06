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Scotch Chalet / CARTA. Architecte + Designer

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Scotch Chalet / CARTA. Architecte + Designer - Exterior Photography, ForestScotch Chalet / CARTA. Architecte + Designer - Exterior PhotographyScotch Chalet / CARTA. Architecte + Designer - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, Chair, BeamScotch Chalet / CARTA. Architecte + Designer - Interior Photography, Dining room, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Table, Lighting, Chair, GlassScotch Chalet / CARTA. Architecte + Designer - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
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Argenteuil Regional County Municipality, Canada
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Scotch Chalet / CARTA. Architecte + Designer - Image 6 of 30
© Raphael Thibodeau
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Scotch Chalet / CARTA. Architecte + Designer - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Raphael Thibodeau
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CARTA. Architecte + Designer
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Cite: "Scotch Chalet / CARTA. Architecte + Designer" 06 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040204/scotch-chalet-carta-architecte-plus-designer> ISSN 0719-8884

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