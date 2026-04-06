Scotch Chalet / CARTA. Architecte + Designer

Save this picture!© Raphael Thibodeau+ 25 Curated by Hadir Al Koshta Share ShareFacebookTwitterMailPinterestWhatsappOrhttps://www.archdaily.com/1040204/scotch-chalet-carta-architecte-plus-designer Clipboard "COPY" CopyHouses•Argenteuil Regional County Municipality, Canada Architects: CARTA. Architecte + Designer Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025 Photographs Photographs:Raphael Thibodeau Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Altek, CE.SI at Stonetile, Juste Du Pin, Kuzco Lighting, Luminaire Authentik, Maxi-Foret, Ramacieri Soligo, Stuv General Contractor: S.I.T. Construction structural Engineer: STP Ing. Category: HousesCity: Argenteuil Regional County MunicipalityCountry: CanadaDid you collaborate on this project?More SpecsLess Specs Save this picture!© Raphael ThibodeauSave this picture!© Raphael Thibodeau