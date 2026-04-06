Education Center Kössen / Pedevilla Architects

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Kössen, Austria
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Architects: Pedevilla Architects
- Area: 1870 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Gustav Willeit
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- Category: Educational Architecture
- Design Team: Franziska Nuber, Johanna Herzog, Paula Thurow, Anna-Lena Bodendörfer, Roman Holzinger, Pia Engler
- Lead Team: Alexander Pedevilla, Armin Pedevilla
- City: Kössen
- Country: Austria
Text description provided by the architects. At the northern edge of Kössen's settlement core, where the road leads toward the triple sports hall and the residential and nursing home for the elderly, everyday village life becomes particularly concentrated. Between the town hall, the church, and the local theatre – the familiar center of communal life – a new building is emerging that quietly seeks to connect all these places: the Kössen Education Center.