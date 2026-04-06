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Education Center Kössen / Pedevilla Architects

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Education Center Kössen / Pedevilla Architects - Exterior Photography, WoodEducation Center Kössen / Pedevilla Architects - Interior Photography, ConcreteEducation Center Kössen / Pedevilla Architects - Image 4 of 24Education Center Kössen / Pedevilla Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, WoodEducation Center Kössen / Pedevilla Architects - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture
Kössen, Austria
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Education Center Kössen / Pedevilla Architects - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Gustav Willeit

Text description provided by the architects. At the northern edge of Kössen's settlement core, where the road leads toward the triple sports hall and the residential and nursing home for the elderly, everyday village life becomes particularly concentrated. Between the town hall, the church, and the local theatre – the familiar center of communal life – a new building is emerging that quietly seeks to connect all these places: the Kössen Education Center.

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Pedevilla Architects
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Cite: "Education Center Kössen / Pedevilla Architects" 06 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040194/education-center-kossen-pedevilla-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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