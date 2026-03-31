H168 House / Only Human

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Houses • Bangkok, Thailand Architects: Only Human

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 870 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Louis Poulsen Audo Copenhagen , HAY , Herman Miller Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Runn Charksmithanont, Chayaluck Peechapat

Category: Houses

Design Team: Thanakrit Siriseth

Interior Design: Only Human

General Contractor: Lamphuan Phetloet

Landscape Architecture: Ah Ma's Garden

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: KC Loft

City: Bangkok

Country: Thailand

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Text description provided by the architects. The design of this mixed-use private residential project is influenced by the owners' lives, which have revolved around China since their teenage years. It also responds to their request for an architectural approach that showcases exposed structures, materials, and building systems.