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H168 House / Only Human

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H168 House / Only Human - Interior Photography, LightingH168 House / Only Human - Interior PhotographyH168 House / Only Human - Image 4 of 25H168 House / Only Human - Image 5 of 25H168 House / Only Human - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Bangkok, Thailand
  • Architects: Only Human
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  870
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Louis Poulsen, Audo Copenhagen, HAY, Herman Miller
  • Lead Architects: Runn Charksmithanont, Chayaluck Peechapat
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Thanakrit Siriseth
  • Interior Design: Only Human
  • General Contractor: Lamphuan Phetloet
  • Landscape Architecture: Ah Ma's Garden
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: KC Loft
  • City: Bangkok
  • Country: Thailand
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H168 House / Only Human - Image 6 of 25
Courtesy of Only Human

Text description provided by the architects. The design of this mixed-use private residential project is influenced by the owners' lives, which have revolved around China since their teenage years. It also responds to their request for an architectural approach that showcases exposed structures, materials, and building systems.

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Only Human
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThailand
Cite: "H168 House / Only Human" 31 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040191/h168-house-only-human> ISSN 0719-8884

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