H168 House / Only Human

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Architects: Only Human
- Area: 870 m²
- Year: 2026
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Manufacturers: Louis Poulsen, Audo Copenhagen, HAY, Herman Miller
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Lead Architects: Runn Charksmithanont, Chayaluck Peechapat
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Text description provided by the architects. The design of this mixed-use private residential project is influenced by the owners' lives, which have revolved around China since their teenage years. It also responds to their request for an architectural approach that showcases exposed structures, materials, and building systems.