Veil / Arid

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Category: Residential Architecture

Office Lead Architects: Mathilda Beraha, Roxani Maragkoudaki, Dimitris Sotiropoulos

Design Team: Giannis Shoinas

Landscape Architecture: Scape

General Contractor: Callen ATEE

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: HMeng

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Dimitris Antonopoulos, Andreas Alexandropoulos

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Anastasia Philippopoulou

City: Athina

Country: Greece

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Text description provided by the architects. In a distinctive part of Athens' urban fabric, in the Patisia neighborhood, a corner two-story residential building from 1951 has been given a new identity.