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Veil / Arid

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Veil / Arid - Image 2 of 29Veil / Arid - Exterior Photography, BalconyVeil / Arid - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Lighting, ChairVeil / Arid - Exterior Photography, BalconyVeil / Arid - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture
Athina, Greece
  • Office Lead Architects: Mathilda Beraha, Roxani Maragkoudaki, Dimitris Sotiropoulos
  • Design Team: Giannis Shoinas
  • Landscape Architecture: Scape
  • General Contractor: Callen ATEE
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: HMeng
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Dimitris Antonopoulos, Andreas Alexandropoulos
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Anastasia Philippopoulou
  • City: Athina
  • Country: Greece
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Veil / Arid - Image 2 of 29
© Giorgos Sfakianakis

Text description provided by the architects. In a distinctive part of Athens' urban fabric, in the Patisia neighborhood, a corner two-story residential building from 1951 has been given a new identity.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureGreece
Cite: "Veil / Arid" 08 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040159/veil-arid> ISSN 0719-8884

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