Veil / Arid

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Athina, Greece
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Architects: Arid
- Area: 850 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Giorgos Sfakianakis, Yiorgos Kordakis, Vasilis Fotiou
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- Category: Residential Architecture
- Office Lead Architects: Mathilda Beraha, Roxani Maragkoudaki, Dimitris Sotiropoulos
- Design Team: Giannis Shoinas
- Landscape Architecture: Scape
- General Contractor: Callen ATEE
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: HMeng
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Dimitris Antonopoulos, Andreas Alexandropoulos
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Anastasia Philippopoulou
- City: Athina
- Country: Greece
Text description provided by the architects. In a distinctive part of Athens' urban fabric, in the Patisia neighborhood, a corner two-story residential building from 1951 has been given a new identity.