Pamba Bike Shelter / URLO Studio

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Ascazubi, Ecuador
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Architects: URLO Studio
- Area: 899 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:JAG Studio
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Manufacturers: Diacomet, Er Servicios, FV, Hormipisos, Maderoble, hormisuelos
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- Category: Sports Architecture
- Construction: HeH Constructores
- Structural Engineering: AP Ingeniería Civil
- Electrical Engineering: Microcircuits
- Sanitary Engineering: RA- Respuesta Ambiental
- Wooden Structures: Sebastián Ponce
- City: Ascazubi
- Country: Ecuador
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Ascázubi, at the foot of Pambamarca Hill, the project originated as a refuge: a space for pause and contemplation for bike park users seeking shelter from the harsh Andean climate.