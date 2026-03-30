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  5. Pamba Bike Shelter / URLO Studio

Pamba Bike Shelter / URLO Studio

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Pamba Bike Shelter / URLO Studio - Interior Photography, WoodPamba Bike Shelter / URLO Studio - Exterior Photography, WoodPamba Bike Shelter / URLO Studio - Image 4 of 20Pamba Bike Shelter / URLO Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Concrete, BeamPamba Bike Shelter / URLO Studio - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Sports Architecture
Ascazubi, Ecuador
  • Architects: URLO Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  899
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:JAG Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Diacomet, Er Servicios, FV, Hormipisos, Maderoble, hormisuelos
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Pamba Bike Shelter / URLO Studio - Image 4 of 20
© JAG Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Ascázubi, at the foot of Pambamarca Hill, the project originated as a refuge: a space for pause and contemplation for bike park users seeking shelter from the harsh Andean climate.

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URLO Studio
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WoodConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureEcuador

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WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureEcuador
Cite: "Pamba Bike Shelter / URLO Studio" [Refugio Pamba Bike / URLO Studio] 30 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040099/pamba-bike-shelter-urlo-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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