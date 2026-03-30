Pamba Bike Shelter / URLO Studio

+ 15

Sports Architecture • Ascazubi, Ecuador Architects: URLO Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 899 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: JAG Studio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Diacomet , Er Servicios , FV , Hormipisos , Maderoble , hormisuelos

Category: Sports Architecture

Construction: HeH Constructores

Structural Engineering: AP Ingeniería Civil

Electrical Engineering: Microcircuits

Sanitary Engineering: RA- Respuesta Ambiental

Wooden Structures: Sebastián Ponce

City: Ascazubi

Country: Ecuador

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Ascázubi, at the foot of Pambamarca Hill, the project originated as a refuge: a space for pause and contemplation for bike park users seeking shelter from the harsh Andean climate.