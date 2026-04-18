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Mocolí Sports Complex / URLO Studio

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Mocolí Sports Complex / URLO Studio - Exterior PhotographyMocolí Sports Complex / URLO Studio - Exterior PhotographyMocolí Sports Complex / URLO Studio - Interior PhotographyMocolí Sports Complex / URLO Studio - Exterior PhotographyMocolí Sports Complex / URLO Studio - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Sports Field
Samborondón, Ecuador
  • Architects: URLO Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8772
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:JAG Studio
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Mocolí Sports Complex / URLO Studio - Exterior Photography
© JAG Studio

Text description provided by the architects. This project for a communal house and sports fields on Mocolí Island proposes an efficient and sober design, which is aesthetic and functional at the same time in order to address the requirements of the program. The main pavilion of the complex is placed in an orthogonal manner, generating strategic visual and functional relationships between the key parts of the program.

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URLO Studio
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & Trainingsports fieldEcuador
Cite: "Mocolí Sports Complex / URLO Studio" [Complejo Deportivo Mocolí / URLO Studio] 18 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040097/mocoli-sports-complex-urlo-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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