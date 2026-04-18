Mocolí Sports Complex / URLO Studio

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Samborondón, Ecuador
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Architects: URLO Studio
- Area: 8772 m²
- Year: 2022
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Photographs:JAG Studio
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- Category: Sports Field
- City: Samborondón
- Country: Ecuador
Text description provided by the architects. This project for a communal house and sports fields on Mocolí Island proposes an efficient and sober design, which is aesthetic and functional at the same time in order to address the requirements of the program. The main pavilion of the complex is placed in an orthogonal manner, generating strategic visual and functional relationships between the key parts of the program.