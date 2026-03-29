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The Extension Atelier / MAVA design

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The Extension Atelier / MAVA design - Exterior Photography, Wood, Door, Concrete, GlassThe Extension Atelier / MAVA design - Interior Photography, Concrete, SinkThe Extension Atelier / MAVA design - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair, GlassThe Extension Atelier / MAVA design - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairThe Extension Atelier / MAVA design - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Wellbeing, Interior Design, Wellness Interiors
Kyiv, Ukraine
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The Extension Atelier / MAVA design - Exterior Photography, Wood, Door, Concrete, Glass
© Mykhailo Lukashuk

Text description provided by the architects. A beauty salon focused on hair extensions, located in the residential complex Unit Home. The project began with an empty shell space. The main task was to create a logical layout with a clear separation between open and private zones - a challenge due to the large number of columns in the center of the room.

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MAVA design
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StoneConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsWellness InteriorsUkraine

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Cite: "The Extension Atelier / MAVA design" 29 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040032/the-extension-atelier-mava-design> ISSN 0719-8884

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