The Extension Atelier / MAVA design

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Category: Wellbeing, Interior Design, Wellness Interiors

Lead Team: Vasylyk Mariia

Design Team: MAVA design

City: Kyiv

Country: Ukraine

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Text description provided by the architects. A beauty salon focused on hair extensions, located in the residential complex Unit Home. The project began with an empty shell space. The main task was to create a logical layout with a clear separation between open and private zones - a challenge due to the large number of columns in the center of the room.