The Extension Atelier / MAVA design

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Architects: MAVA design
- Area: 110 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Mykhailo Lukashuk
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- Category: Wellbeing, Interior Design, Wellness Interiors
- Lead Team: Vasylyk Mariia
- Design Team: MAVA design
- City: Kyiv
- Country: Ukraine
Text description provided by the architects. A beauty salon focused on hair extensions, located in the residential complex Unit Home. The project began with an empty shell space. The main task was to create a logical layout with a clear separation between open and private zones - a challenge due to the large number of columns in the center of the room.