Villa Lyla / SAOTA

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Houses • Nassau, Bahamas Architects: SAOTA

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1203 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Adam Letch

Category: Houses

Office Lead Architects: Mark Bullivant, Dominik George, Brigitte Stevens

Design Team: SAOTA

Interior Design: ARRCC

Architecture Offices: Robert Whittingham

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: CCS Caribbean Coastal Services

General Contractor: SMG Construction

Landscape Architecture: Mills Design Group / Raymond Jungles

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: LUX Populi Hollander Design

City: Nassau

Country: Bahamas

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Text description provided by the architects. Villa Lyla is a private estate that explores proportion, layered forms, and a grounded relationship to its landscape within a tropical setting. Situated on the island of Nassau, the home presents a peaceful retreat on the canal water's edge — a contemplative environment that balances formal rigour with a relaxed, climate-conscious approach to living. Set among lush gardens, with a large infinity pool and offering direct access to a boat dock, the residence is closely attuned to both its natural and nautical surroundings.