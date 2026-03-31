Villa Lyla / SAOTA

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- Category: Houses
- Office Lead Architects: Mark Bullivant, Dominik George, Brigitte Stevens
- Design Team: SAOTA
- Interior Design: ARRCC
- Architecture Offices: Robert Whittingham
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: CCS Caribbean Coastal Services
- General Contractor: SMG Construction
- Landscape Architecture: Mills Design Group / Raymond Jungles
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: LUX Populi Hollander Design
- City: Nassau
- Country: Bahamas
Text description provided by the architects. Villa Lyla is a private estate that explores proportion, layered forms, and a grounded relationship to its landscape within a tropical setting. Situated on the island of Nassau, the home presents a peaceful retreat on the canal water's edge — a contemplative environment that balances formal rigour with a relaxed, climate-conscious approach to living. Set among lush gardens, with a large infinity pool and offering direct access to a boat dock, the residence is closely attuned to both its natural and nautical surroundings.