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Villa Lyla / SAOTA

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Villa Lyla / SAOTA - Image 2 of 21Villa Lyla / SAOTA - Image 3 of 21Villa Lyla / SAOTA - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Table, Chair, LightingVilla Lyla / SAOTA - Exterior Photography, Garden, CourtyardVilla Lyla / SAOTA - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Nassau, Bahamas
  • Architects: SAOTA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1203
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Adam Letch
  • Category: Houses
  • Office Lead Architects: Mark Bullivant, Dominik George, Brigitte Stevens
  • Design Team: SAOTA
  • Interior Design: ARRCC
  • Architecture Offices: Robert Whittingham
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: CCS Caribbean Coastal Services
  • General Contractor: SMG Construction
  • Landscape Architecture: Mills Design Group / Raymond Jungles
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: LUX Populi Hollander Design
  • City: Nassau
  • Country: Bahamas
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Villa Lyla / SAOTA - Image 2 of 21
© Adam Letch

Text description provided by the architects. Villa Lyla is a private estate that explores proportion, layered forms, and a grounded relationship to its landscape within a tropical setting. Situated on the island of Nassau, the home presents a peaceful retreat on the canal water's edge — a contemplative environment that balances formal rigour with a relaxed, climate-conscious approach to living. Set among lush gardens, with a large infinity pool and offering direct access to a boat dock, the residence is closely attuned to both its natural and nautical surroundings.

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SAOTA
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Cite: "Villa Lyla / SAOTA" 31 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040030/villa-lyla-saota> ISSN 0719-8884

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