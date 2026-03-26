Frissón Cultural Space / On Form Studio

+ 7

Category: Interior Design, Cultural Center

Design Team: Giovanni Inglese, Andrea Signorotto

City: Roma

Country: Italy

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Frissón is a hybrid cultural space in Rome's Pigneto, designed by On Form Studio — Michele Marincola, Ivan Spadaccini, Giovanni Inglese, and Andrea Signorotto. Conceived as a listening bar, bakery, and cultural platform, the project explores how architecture and interior design can support a contemporary ecosystem centered on music, conviviality, and artistic production.