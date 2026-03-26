Frissón Cultural Space / On Form Studio

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Roma, Italy
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Architects: On Form Studio
- Area: 220 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Giovanni Peyrone
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Manufacturers: - (Removed)
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- Category: Interior Design, Cultural Center
- Design Team: Giovanni Inglese, Andrea Signorotto
- City: Roma
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. Frissón is a hybrid cultural space in Rome's Pigneto, designed by On Form Studio — Michele Marincola, Ivan Spadaccini, Giovanni Inglese, and Andrea Signorotto. Conceived as a listening bar, bakery, and cultural platform, the project explores how architecture and interior design can support a contemporary ecosystem centered on music, conviviality, and artistic production.