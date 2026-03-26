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Frissón Cultural Space / On Form Studio

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Frissón Cultural Space / On Form Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, ArchFrissón Cultural Space / On Form Studio - Interior Photography, LightingFrissón Cultural Space / On Form Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, LightingFrissón Cultural Space / On Form Studio - Interior Photography, Lighting, ChairFrissón Cultural Space / On Form Studio - More Images+ 7

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Interior Design, Cultural Center
Roma, Italy
  • Architects: On Form Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  220
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Giovanni Peyrone
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  - (Removed)
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Frissón Cultural Space / On Form Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Arch
© Giovanni Peyrone

Text description provided by the architects. Frissón is a hybrid cultural space in Rome's Pigneto, designed by On Form Studio — Michele Marincola, Ivan Spadaccini, Giovanni Inglese, and Andrea Signorotto. Conceived as a listening bar, bakery, and cultural platform, the project explores how architecture and interior design can support a contemporary ecosystem centered on music, conviviality, and artistic production.

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Cite: "Frissón Cultural Space / On Form Studio" 26 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040028/frisson-cultural-space-on-form-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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