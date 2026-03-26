Summerhill Village / TANDEM design studio

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Category: Social Housing

Services Engineer & Esd: ADP Consulting

Structural Engineer: Drew Rudd Engineers

Landscape Consultant: Pollen Studio

Town Planner: Metropol Planning Solutions

DDA: Before Compliance

Building Surveyor: Codus Building Surveyors

Traffic Engineer: Movendo

City: Victoria

Country: Australia

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Text description provided by the architects. Summerhill Village is a project that carefully crafts a community through design accessibility. It challenges conventional models of social housing by placing community, sustainability, and dignity at the centre of its design.