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Summerhill Village / TANDEM design studio

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Summerhill Village / TANDEM design studio - Exterior PhotographySummerhill Village / TANDEM design studio - Exterior Photography, BalconySummerhill Village / TANDEM design studio - Image 4 of 13Summerhill Village / TANDEM design studio - Exterior PhotographySummerhill Village / TANDEM design studio - More Images+ 8

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Social Housing
Victoria, Australia
  • Category: Social Housing
  • Services Engineer & Esd: ADP Consulting
  • Structural Engineer: Drew Rudd Engineers
  • Landscape Consultant: Pollen Studio
  • Town Planner: Metropol Planning Solutions
  • DDA: Before Compliance
  • Building Surveyor: Codus Building Surveyors
  • Traffic Engineer: Movendo
  • City: Victoria
  • Country: Australia
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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Summerhill Village / TANDEM design studio - Exterior Photography
© Tom Ross

Text description provided by the architects. Summerhill Village is a project that carefully crafts a community through design accessibility. It challenges conventional models of social housing by placing community, sustainability, and dignity at the centre of its design.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSocial HousingAustralia
Cite: "Summerhill Village / TANDEM design studio" 26 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040025/summerhill-village-tandem-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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