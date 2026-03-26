Summerhill Village / TANDEM design studio

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Victoria, Australia
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Architects: TANDEM design studio
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Tom Ross
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- Category: Social Housing
- Services Engineer & Esd: ADP Consulting
- Structural Engineer: Drew Rudd Engineers
- Landscape Consultant: Pollen Studio
- Town Planner: Metropol Planning Solutions
- DDA: Before Compliance
- Building Surveyor: Codus Building Surveyors
- Traffic Engineer: Movendo
- City: Victoria
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. Summerhill Village is a project that carefully crafts a community through design accessibility. It challenges conventional models of social housing by placing community, sustainability, and dignity at the centre of its design.