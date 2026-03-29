Albuquerque Foundation / Bernardes Arquitetura

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Category: Cultural Architecture, Exhibition Center, Restoration

Coordination: Renata Leite

Project Team: Tomás Villar, Ana Lopes, André Vuaden, Carolina Matsumoto, Bárbara Arita

Landscape Design: Topiaris

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: OHM-E

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Meyvaert

General Construction: HCI

City: Sintra

Country: Portugal

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Text description provided by the architects. The Albuquerque Foundation is a cultural institution located in Sintra, Portugal, dedicated to the presentation and study of Chinese export porcelain and contemporary ceramics.