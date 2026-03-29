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Albuquerque Foundation / Bernardes Arquitetura

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Albuquerque Foundation / Bernardes Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Albuquerque Foundation / Bernardes Arquitetura - Interior PhotographyAlbuquerque Foundation / Bernardes Arquitetura - Image 3 of 20Albuquerque Foundation / Bernardes Arquitetura - Image 4 of 20Albuquerque Foundation / Bernardes Arquitetura - Exterior PhotographyAlbuquerque Foundation / Bernardes Arquitetura - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Cultural Architecture, Exhibition Center, Restoration
Sintra, Portugal
  • Coordination: Renata Leite
  • Project Team: Tomás Villar, Ana Lopes, André Vuaden, Carolina Matsumoto, Bárbara Arita
  • Landscape Design: Topiaris
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: OHM-E
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Meyvaert
  • General Construction: HCI
  • City: Sintra
  • Country: Portugal
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Albuquerque Foundation / Bernardes Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. The Albuquerque Foundation is a cultural institution located in Sintra, Portugal, dedicated to the presentation and study of Chinese export porcelain and contemporary ceramics.

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Bernardes Arquitetura
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitExhibition centerRefurbishmentRestorationPortugal
Cite: "Albuquerque Foundation / Bernardes Arquitetura" [Fundação Albuquerque / Bernardes Arquitetura] 29 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039983/albuquerque-foundation-bernardes-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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