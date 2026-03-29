Albuquerque Foundation / Bernardes Arquitetura

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Architects: Bernardes Arquitetura
- Area: 4000 m²
- Year: 2025
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Lead Architects: Thiago Bernardes, Thiago Moretti, Camila Tariki, Ilana Daylac
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- Category: Cultural Architecture, Exhibition Center, Restoration
- Coordination: Renata Leite
- Project Team: Tomás Villar, Ana Lopes, André Vuaden, Carolina Matsumoto, Bárbara Arita
- Landscape Design: Topiaris
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: OHM-E
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Meyvaert
- General Construction: HCI
- City: Sintra
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The Albuquerque Foundation is a cultural institution located in Sintra, Portugal, dedicated to the presentation and study of Chinese export porcelain and contemporary ceramics.