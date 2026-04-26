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El Camino: Housing Complex for Older Adults and Formerly Unhoused People / FP Arquitectura

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El Camino: Housing Complex for Older Adults and Formerly Unhoused People / FP Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Dining roomEl Camino: Housing Complex for Older Adults and Formerly Unhoused People / FP Arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyEl Camino: Housing Complex for Older Adults and Formerly Unhoused People / FP Arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyEl Camino: Housing Complex for Older Adults and Formerly Unhoused People / FP Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, GlassEl Camino: Housing Complex for Older Adults and Formerly Unhoused People / FP Arquitectura - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Social Housing
Bogotá, Colombia
  • Category: Social Housing
  • Design Team: Iván Forgioni, José Puentes, Juan José López, Camilo Cano, Lorena Mejía, Daniel Vergara, Oscar Meneses, Juan Camilo Osorio, Natalia Gómez, Akemi Iwai, Luisa Cardona
  • Developer: Secretaría de Integración Social de Bogotá
  • Constructor: Consorcio Bacata
  • City: Bogotá
  • Country: Colombia
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El Camino: Housing Complex for Older Adults and Formerly Unhoused People / FP Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Alejandro Arango

Text description provided by the architects. El Camino is the city’s largest public infrastructure for housing and social services, where people receive accommodation, food, clothing, and comprehensive care.

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Cite: "El Camino: Housing Complex for Older Adults and Formerly Unhoused People / FP Arquitectura" [El Camino: Unidad habitacional para personas mayores y exhabitantes de calle / FP Arquitectura] 26 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039957/el-camino-housing-complex-for-older-adults-and-formerly-unhoused-people-fp-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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