El Camino: Housing Complex for Older Adults and Formerly Unhoused People / FP Arquitectura

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Bogotá, Colombia
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Architects: FP Arquitectura
- Area: 11853 m²
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- Category: Social Housing
- Design Team: Iván Forgioni, José Puentes, Juan José López, Camilo Cano, Lorena Mejía, Daniel Vergara, Oscar Meneses, Juan Camilo Osorio, Natalia Gómez, Akemi Iwai, Luisa Cardona
- Developer: Secretaría de Integración Social de Bogotá
- Constructor: Consorcio Bacata
- City: Bogotá
- Country: Colombia
Text description provided by the architects. El Camino is the city’s largest public infrastructure for housing and social services, where people receive accommodation, food, clothing, and comprehensive care.