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Valbona Early Childhood Education Center / Colucci&Partners

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Valbona Early Childhood Education Center / Colucci&Partners - Image 2 of 22Valbona Early Childhood Education Center / Colucci&Partners - Interior PhotographyValbona Early Childhood Education Center / Colucci&Partners - Interior PhotographyValbona Early Childhood Education Center / Colucci&Partners - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairValbona Early Childhood Education Center / Colucci&Partners - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, Kindergarten
Lozzo Atestino, Italy
  • Architects: Colucci&Partners
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  803
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Carlotta Di Sandro
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Alfa Servizi, Celenit, FAMM, SANDRINI METALLI
  • Lead Team: Arch. Giulio Colucci, Arch. Matteo Becucci, Ing. Arch. Federico Benvenuti
  • Design Team: Ing. Loriano Cecconi, Omega Engineering, Silence Project, P.I. Angelo Ghedin, Ing. Mirko Giuntini, Scattola Simeoni Architetti Associati
  • General Contractor: DE MARCHI
  • City: Lozzo Atestino
  • Country: Italy
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Valbona Early Childhood Education Center / Colucci&Partners - Image 2 of 22
© Carlotta Di Sandro

Text description provided by the architects. The intervention involves replacing the existing school building with a new Early Childhood Education Center that accommodates a nursery school (ages 0–3) and a kindergarten (ages 3–6). Although the two facilities maintain functional and organizational autonomy, they are conceived as parts of a single spatial and educational system in which visual relationships, shared spaces, and connecting elements foster dialogue among the different components of the complex.

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Cite: "Valbona Early Childhood Education Center / Colucci&Partners" 24 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039921/valbona-preschool-complex-colucci-and-partners> ISSN 0719-8884

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