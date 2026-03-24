Valbona Early Childhood Education Center / Colucci&Partners

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Lozzo Atestino, Italy
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Architects: Colucci&Partners
- Area: 803 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Carlotta Di Sandro
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Manufacturers: Alfa Servizi, Celenit, FAMM, SANDRINI METALLI
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- Category: Educational Architecture, Kindergarten
- Lead Team: Arch. Giulio Colucci, Arch. Matteo Becucci, Ing. Arch. Federico Benvenuti
- Design Team: Ing. Loriano Cecconi, Omega Engineering, Silence Project, P.I. Angelo Ghedin, Ing. Mirko Giuntini, Scattola Simeoni Architetti Associati
- General Contractor: DE MARCHI
- City: Lozzo Atestino
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. The intervention involves replacing the existing school building with a new Early Childhood Education Center that accommodates a nursery school (ages 0–3) and a kindergarten (ages 3–6). Although the two facilities maintain functional and organizational autonomy, they are conceived as parts of a single spatial and educational system in which visual relationships, shared spaces, and connecting elements foster dialogue among the different components of the complex.