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Block Kindergarten / SoBA

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Block Kindergarten / SoBA - Exterior PhotographyBlock Kindergarten / SoBA - Image 3 of 34Block Kindergarten / SoBA - Interior PhotographyBlock Kindergarten / SoBA - Interior Photography, WoodBlock Kindergarten / SoBA - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Kindergarten
Suzhou, China
  • Architects: SoBA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Wen Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  三元乙丙(EPDM)颗粒，浙江绿能体育产业股份有限公司
  • Lead Architects: Wang Ruo, Tang Haiyin
  • Category: Kindergarten
  • Design Team: Sun Xiaodi, Li Chuanzhang, Wu Yiqing, Liao Zhexuan, Wang Yuan, Shen Yichen (Intern), Xiao Yunxuan (Intern)
  • Clients: Yushan Town People’s Government, Kunshan
  • Construction Drawings: Delin United Engineering Design Co., Ltd.
  • Contractor: Jiangsu Wuhuan Construction Group Co., Ltd.
  • Contractor Managers: Kong Yuyun, Zhang Jianhua, Huang Anbao
  • City: Suzhou
  • Country: China
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Block Kindergarten / SoBA - Image 3 of 34
© Wen Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Block Kindergarten is located east of Hongqi Road and north of Zhenchuan Road in Kunshan, Jiangsu Province. The campus occupies approximately 1.01 hectares with a total floor area of about 8,600 square meters and is planned as a 21-class kindergarten. The site is surrounded by a complex urban context. High-rise residential towers stand to the north, with additional housing planned to the east. To the south lie several municipal facilities, including a 110kV substation, a waste transfer station, and an emergency medical center. These conditions present both spatial and psychological challenges: tall residential buildings create a sense of enclosure, while the municipal infrastructure introduces visual and environmental disturbance.

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Cite: "Block Kindergarten / SoBA" 24 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039864/block-kindergarten-soba> ISSN 0719-8884

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