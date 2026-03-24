Block Kindergarten / SoBA

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Kindergarten • Suzhou, China Architects: SoBA

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 8600 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Wen Studio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: 三元乙丙(EPDM)颗粒，浙江绿能体育产业股份有限公司

Lead Architects: Wang Ruo, Tang Haiyin

Category: Kindergarten

Design Team: Sun Xiaodi, Li Chuanzhang, Wu Yiqing, Liao Zhexuan, Wang Yuan, Shen Yichen (Intern), Xiao Yunxuan (Intern)

Clients: Yushan Town People’s Government, Kunshan

Construction Drawings: Delin United Engineering Design Co., Ltd.

Contractor: Jiangsu Wuhuan Construction Group Co., Ltd.

Contractor Managers: Kong Yuyun, Zhang Jianhua, Huang Anbao

City: Suzhou

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Block Kindergarten is located east of Hongqi Road and north of Zhenchuan Road in Kunshan, Jiangsu Province. The campus occupies approximately 1.01 hectares with a total floor area of about 8,600 square meters and is planned as a 21-class kindergarten. The site is surrounded by a complex urban context. High-rise residential towers stand to the north, with additional housing planned to the east. To the south lie several municipal facilities, including a 110kV substation, a waste transfer station, and an emergency medical center. These conditions present both spatial and psychological challenges: tall residential buildings create a sense of enclosure, while the municipal infrastructure introduces visual and environmental disturbance.