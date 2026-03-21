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XiaoZhuo Flagship Store / Offhand Practice

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XiaoZhuo Flagship Store / Offhand Practice - Exterior Photography, Concrete, CourtyardXiaoZhuo Flagship Store / Offhand Practice - Interior PhotographyXiaoZhuo Flagship Store / Offhand Practice - Interior Photography, Dining roomXiaoZhuo Flagship Store / Offhand Practice - Image 5 of 29XiaoZhuo Flagship Store / Offhand Practice - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Retail Interiors
Shanghai, China
  • Architects: Offhand Practice
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  760
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yanyun Hu
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XiaoZhuo Flagship Store / Offhand Practice - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Yanyun Hu

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled on historic Wukang Road, a 1930s heritage garden house has been transformed into the flagship store of emerging fashion brand XiaoZhuo. Surrounded by lush greenery and marked by distinct seasonal changes, the space now embodies XiaoZhuo's crisp brand identity—celebrating creativity, curiosity, and playfulness—while offering visitors guidance and relaxation beyond mere shopping.

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Cite: "XiaoZhuo Flagship Store / Offhand Practice" 21 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039796/xiaozhuo-flagship-store-offhand-practice> ISSN 0719-8884

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