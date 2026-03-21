XiaoZhuo Flagship Store / Offhand Practice

+ 24

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled on historic Wukang Road, a 1930s heritage garden house has been transformed into the flagship store of emerging fashion brand XiaoZhuo. Surrounded by lush greenery and marked by distinct seasonal changes, the space now embodies XiaoZhuo's crisp brand identity—celebrating creativity, curiosity, and playfulness—while offering visitors guidance and relaxation beyond mere shopping.