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BROWNIE/Project / Offhand Practice

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BROWNIE/Project / Offhand Practice - Interior Photography, Concrete, DoorBROWNIE/Project / Offhand Practice - Image 3 of 17BROWNIE/Project / Offhand Practice - Interior PhotographyBROWNIE/Project / Offhand Practice - Interior Photography, GlassBROWNIE/Project / Offhand Practice - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Retail Interiors
Shanghai, China
  • Architects: Offhand Practice
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  290
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yanyun Hu
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BROWNIE/Project / Offhand Practice - Interior Photography, Concrete, Door
© Yanyun Hu

Text description provided by the architects. Set in Shanghai's M50 Creative Park—a repurposed former woolen mill—BROWNIE/Project gallery merges art and commerce, extending beyond conventional photography exhibition to explore interactions between space, people, and life. Housed in a converted factory, the space retains distinctive industrial features: concrete columns, steel frames, and vintage wooden structures salvaged from an old Suzhou River bridge. The client insisted on preserving these historic elements while introducing new functions, aligning with the design team's vision.

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Offhand Practice
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Cite: "BROWNIE/Project / Offhand Practice" 29 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039795/brownie-project-offhand-practice> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Yanyun Hu

BROWNIE / Project 画廊与咖啡馆改造项目 / Offhand Practice

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