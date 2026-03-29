BROWNIE/Project / Offhand Practice

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Text description provided by the architects. Set in Shanghai's M50 Creative Park—a repurposed former woolen mill—BROWNIE/Project gallery merges art and commerce, extending beyond conventional photography exhibition to explore interactions between space, people, and life. Housed in a converted factory, the space retains distinctive industrial features: concrete columns, steel frames, and vintage wooden structures salvaged from an old Suzhou River bridge. The client insisted on preserving these historic elements while introducing new functions, aligning with the design team's vision.