Single Person / Offhand Practice

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Shanghai, China
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Architects: Offhand Practice
- Area: 60 m²
- Year: 2019
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Photographs:Yiqing Gao
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Manufacturers: BELLE STONE, JEE-O
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- Category: Retail Interiors
- Design Team: Yuan Yuan, Nie Xuan, Li Yue
- Vi Designer: Cynde
- City: Shanghai
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. 185 Yongkang Road formerly was a 60-square-meter street dinner. During our first site visit in November 2018, The venue itself did not leave us a particularly deep impression. The only intuitive feeling is that the venue is long and narrow. In December, client decided to use this venue for a vintage houseware gallery, named 'Single Person'.