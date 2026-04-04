Single Person / Offhand Practice

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Text description provided by the architects. 185 Yongkang Road formerly was a 60-square-meter street dinner. During our first site visit in November 2018, The venue itself did not leave us a particularly deep impression. The only intuitive feeling is that the venue is long and narrow. In December, client decided to use this venue for a vintage houseware gallery, named 'Single Person'.