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Single Person / Offhand Practice

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Single Person / Offhand Practice - Image 2 of 15Single Person / Offhand Practice - Image 3 of 15Single Person / Offhand Practice - Image 4 of 15Single Person / Offhand Practice - Image 5 of 15Single Person / Offhand Practice - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Retail Interiors
Shanghai, China
  • Architects: Offhand Practice
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  60
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yiqing Gao
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  BELLE STONE, JEE-O
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Single Person / Offhand Practice - Image 12 of 15
© Yiqing Gao

Text description provided by the architects. 185 Yongkang Road formerly was a 60-square-meter street dinner. During our first site visit in November 2018, The venue itself did not leave us a particularly deep impression. The only intuitive feeling is that the venue is long and narrow. In December, client decided to use this venue for a vintage houseware gallery, named 'Single Person'.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsChina
Cite: "Single Person / Offhand Practice" 04 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039794/single-person-offhand-practice> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Yiqing Gao

Single Person Gallery / Offhand Practice

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