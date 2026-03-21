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Renovation Project in the Heart of Shanghai’s Historic Area / dongqi Design

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Renovation Project in the Heart of Shanghai’s Historic Area / dongqi Design - Exterior PhotographyRenovation Project in the Heart of Shanghai’s Historic Area / dongqi Design - Image 3 of 27Renovation Project in the Heart of Shanghai’s Historic Area / dongqi Design - Image 4 of 27Renovation Project in the Heart of Shanghai’s Historic Area / dongqi Design - Image 5 of 27Renovation Project in the Heart of Shanghai’s Historic Area / dongqi Design - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Renovation, Retail
Shanghai, China
  • Architects: dongqi Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yasu Kojima
  • Lead Architects: JIANG Nan
  • Category: Renovation, Retail
  • Design Team: Huang Bingkun, Wang Ning, Wang Tong, Jiang Cunbei, Wu Jie, Mu Yujun
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: XinY Structural Consultants
  • General Contractor: Beijing Dragon Decoration
  • City: Shanghai
  • Country: China
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Renovation Project in the Heart of Shanghai’s Historic Area / dongqi Design - Exterior Photography
© Yasu Kojima

Text description provided by the architects. dongqi Design has renovated three different buildings into a multi-functional complex that integrates retail, exhibition, F&B and office spaces in downtown Shanghai. The project consists of a three-story brick-concrete building facing the street on the south side, an 8-meter-high factory building, and a single story brick-concrete building on the north side. The ground floor of the three-story building serves as a leisure area, while the second and third floors are office areas. The factory building accommodates a retail area and an independent VIP room. The single-story building on the north side contains a catering area.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationCommercial ArchitectureRetailChina
Cite: "Renovation Project in the Heart of Shanghai’s Historic Area / dongqi Design" 21 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039743/renovation-project-in-the-heart-of-shanghais-historic-area-dongqi-design> ISSN 0719-8884

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