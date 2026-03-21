Renovation Project in the Heart of Shanghai’s Historic Area / dongqi Design

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Category: Renovation, Retail

Design Team: Huang Bingkun, Wang Ning, Wang Tong, Jiang Cunbei, Wu Jie, Mu Yujun

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: XinY Structural Consultants

General Contractor: Beijing Dragon Decoration

City: Shanghai

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. dongqi Design has renovated three different buildings into a multi-functional complex that integrates retail, exhibition, F&B and office spaces in downtown Shanghai. The project consists of a three-story brick-concrete building facing the street on the south side, an 8-meter-high factory building, and a single story brick-concrete building on the north side. The ground floor of the three-story building serves as a leisure area, while the second and third floors are office areas. The factory building accommodates a retail area and an independent VIP room. The single-story building on the north side contains a catering area.