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Corner Apartment / Prokop Hartl

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Corner Apartment / Prokop Hartl - Image 2 of 28Corner Apartment / Prokop Hartl - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Shelving, LightingCorner Apartment / Prokop Hartl - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair, GlassCorner Apartment / Prokop Hartl - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Lighting, Bed, GlassCorner Apartment / Prokop Hartl - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Apartments, Renovation, Residential Interiors
Prague, Czechia
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Corner Apartment / Prokop Hartl - Image 2 of 28
© Radek Úlehla

Text description provided by the architects. The project involved a complete renovation of an apartment in a late-1930s Prague building, boasting exceptional views of the Vltava River. The primary objective was to adapt the layout to the needs of a young family while preserving and enhancing the inherent qualities of the original interior. A specific requirement was the integration of a dedicated storage solution for family bicycles.

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Prokop Hartl
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WoodConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsCzechia

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WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsCzechia
Cite: "Corner Apartment / Prokop Hartl" 20 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039729/corner-apartment-prokop-hartl> ISSN 0719-8884

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