Corner Apartment / Prokop Hartl

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Prague, Czechia
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Architects: Prokop Hartl
- Area: 115 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Radek Úlehla
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- Category: Apartments, Renovation, Residential Interiors
- Design Team: Prokop Hartl
- Paintings: Lukáš Koubek
- City: Prague
- Country: Czechia
Text description provided by the architects. The project involved a complete renovation of an apartment in a late-1930s Prague building, boasting exceptional views of the Vltava River. The primary objective was to adapt the layout to the needs of a young family while preserving and enhancing the inherent qualities of the original interior. A specific requirement was the integration of a dedicated storage solution for family bicycles.