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  5. Sayuwon Park Performance Pavilion / liveraniandrea

Sayuwon Park Performance Pavilion / liveraniandrea

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Sayuwon Park Performance Pavilion / liveraniandrea - Exterior Photography Sayuwon Park Performance Pavilion / liveraniandrea - Image 3 of 19 Sayuwon Park Performance Pavilion / liveraniandrea - Interior Photography Sayuwon Park Performance Pavilion / liveraniandrea - Image 5 of 19 Sayuwon Park Performance Pavilion / liveraniandrea - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cultural Architecture, Theaters & Performance, Pavilion
Daegu, South Korea
  • Architects: liveraniandrea
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  280
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Simone Bossi
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Sayuwon Park Performance Pavilion / liveraniandrea - Exterior Photography
© Simone Bossi

Text description provided by the architects. From the first idea by the chairman, Yoo Jaesung, in 2013, it is a private park ( from 2020 open to the public) where selected architects, artists, and landscapers are invited to dialogue with the natural landscape. The site covers an area totaling 330,000 m2 and takes about three hours to look around in its entirety. The park includes architecture by Alvaro Siza, Seung h-sang ( IROJE), Wook Choi, Matsunobu Kawagishi, and Jung Young-sun ( landscape architect)

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & PerformanceMuseums & ExhibitPavilionSouth Korea

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SteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & PerformanceMuseums & ExhibitPavilionSouth Korea
Cite: " Sayuwon Park Performance Pavilion / liveraniandrea" 18 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039718/sayuwon-park-performance-pavilion> ISSN 0719-8884

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