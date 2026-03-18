Sayuwon Park Performance Pavilion / liveraniandrea

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Text description provided by the architects. From the first idea by the chairman, Yoo Jaesung, in 2013, it is a private park ( from 2020 open to the public) where selected architects, artists, and landscapers are invited to dialogue with the natural landscape. The site covers an area totaling 330,000 m2 and takes about three hours to look around in its entirety. The park includes architecture by Alvaro Siza, Seung h-sang ( IROJE), Wook Choi, Matsunobu Kawagishi, and Jung Young-sun ( landscape architect)