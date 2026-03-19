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Witoca Laboratory / Al Borde

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Witoca Laboratory / Al Borde - Interior Photography, ArchWitoca Laboratory / Al Borde - Image 3 of 61Witoca Laboratory / Al Borde - Interior Photography, BathroomWitoca Laboratory / Al Borde - Image 5 of 61Witoca Laboratory / Al Borde - More Images+ 56

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Workshop
San Vicente de Huaticocha, Ecuador
  • Architects: Al Borde
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  46
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:JAG Studio, Al Borde
  • Category: Workshop
  • Collaborators: María Fernanda Heredia, Emilie Spitz, Javier Almendarez, Carolina Quishpe, Andrea Raos
  • Structural Engineer: Patricio Cevallos
  • Constructor: AsoAmazonas & Al Borde
  • Client: Witoca
  • Supported By: CEFA Ecuador (Comité Europeo para la Formación y la Agricultura), FIEDS (Fondo Ítalo-Ecuatoriano para el Desarrollo Sostenible) & Alstom Foundation
  • City: San Vicente de Huaticocha
  • Country: Ecuador
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Witoca Laboratory / Al Borde - Image 3 of 61
© JAG Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Facing the options of urbanizing the jungle, deforestation for monoculture, or creating intangible protection zones, there is another option: the chakra. The chakra is a Kichwa concept and, above all, a model of ancestral agroecology based on high biodiversity. This model of land use and management achieves the double goal of conserving the ecosystem while simultaneously producing within it. This strategic approach is the one adopted by Witoca to drive social, economic, and environmental sustainability. The project is located in the community of Huaticocha, in the buffer zone of the Sumaco Biosphere Reserve, in the Ecuadorian Amazon.

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Cite: "Witoca Laboratory / Al Borde" [Laboratorio Witoca / Al Borde] 19 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039689/witoca-laboratory-al-borde> ISSN 0719-8884

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