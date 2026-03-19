Witoca Laboratory / Al Borde

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Category: Workshop

Collaborators: María Fernanda Heredia, Emilie Spitz, Javier Almendarez, Carolina Quishpe, Andrea Raos

Structural Engineer: Patricio Cevallos

Constructor: AsoAmazonas & Al Borde

Client: Witoca

Supported By: CEFA Ecuador (Comité Europeo para la Formación y la Agricultura), FIEDS (Fondo Ítalo-Ecuatoriano para el Desarrollo Sostenible) & Alstom Foundation

City: San Vicente de Huaticocha

Country: Ecuador

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Text description provided by the architects. Facing the options of urbanizing the jungle, deforestation for monoculture, or creating intangible protection zones, there is another option: the chakra. The chakra is a Kichwa concept and, above all, a model of ancestral agroecology based on high biodiversity. This model of land use and management achieves the double goal of conserving the ecosystem while simultaneously producing within it. This strategic approach is the one adopted by Witoca to drive social, economic, and environmental sustainability. The project is located in the community of Huaticocha, in the buffer zone of the Sumaco Biosphere Reserve, in the Ecuadorian Amazon.