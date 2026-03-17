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Convention Center IIT Hyderabad / IITH Campus Design Team of the University of Tokyo + NIHON SEKKEI + APL design workshop

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Convention Center IIT Hyderabad / IITH Campus Design Team of the University of Tokyo + NIHON SEKKEI + APL design workshop - Interior Photography, Concrete, ColumnConvention Center IIT Hyderabad / IITH Campus Design Team of the University of Tokyo + NIHON SEKKEI + APL design workshop - Interior PhotographyConvention Center IIT Hyderabad / IITH Campus Design Team of the University of Tokyo + NIHON SEKKEI + APL design workshop - Exterior PhotographyConvention Center IIT Hyderabad / IITH Campus Design Team of the University of Tokyo + NIHON SEKKEI + APL design workshop - Interior Photography, ConcreteConvention Center IIT Hyderabad / IITH Campus Design Team of the University of Tokyo + NIHON SEKKEI + APL design workshop - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Educational Architecture
Hyderabad, India
  • Iith Campus Design Team Of The University Of Tokyo (Schematic Design): Yozo Fujino (Team Leader), Hidetoshi Ohno (Design Director), Kohei Oshima, Kazutaka Tonomura, Rumi Kimura, Junko Tamura (Administration)
  • Nihon Sekkei (Schematic Design Support, Design Development): Takeshi Endo*, Yoshiyuki Tobe, Yoshiki Nishimoto, Mikako Oshima
  • Apple Design Workshop (Schematic Design Support, Design Development): Hideki Eguchi, Yohei Ikai*
  • Iith Campus Design Team Of The University Of Tokyo (Structure): Jun Sato (Structural Advisor) Nihon Sekkei (Structural Engineering): Hideo Kobayashi, Koji Nishikawa, Yoko Imatomi*, Yasutaka Tanaka*
  • Nihon Sekkei (Mep Engineering): Shuzo Ishikawa*, Noboru Tamamura, Yosuke Otani, Shigeki Hario
  • Supervision: HCP
  • Construction: L&T Technology Services
  • City: Hyderabad
  • Country: India
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Convention Center IIT Hyderabad / IITH Campus Design Team of the University of Tokyo + NIHON SEKKEI + APL design workshop - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Masaki Hamada (kkpo)

Text description provided by the architects. The Convention Center is part of the comprehensive campus development of the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH), developed through collaboration between the Japanese government and IITH, with the design led by the IITH Campus Design Team at the University of Tokyo.

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Cite: "Convention Center IIT Hyderabad / IITH Campus Design Team of the University of Tokyo + NIHON SEKKEI + APL design workshop" 17 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039660/convention-center-iit-hyderabad-iith-campus-design-team-of-the-university-of-tokyo-plus-nihon-sekkei-plus-apl-design-workshop> ISSN 0719-8884

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