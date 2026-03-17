Convention Center IIT Hyderabad / IITH Campus Design Team of the University of Tokyo + NIHON SEKKEI + APL design workshop

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Category: Educational Architecture

Iith Campus Design Team Of The University Of Tokyo (Schematic Design): Yozo Fujino (Team Leader), Hidetoshi Ohno (Design Director), Kohei Oshima, Kazutaka Tonomura, Rumi Kimura, Junko Tamura (Administration)

Nihon Sekkei (Schematic Design Support, Design Development): Takeshi Endo*, Yoshiyuki Tobe, Yoshiki Nishimoto, Mikako Oshima

Apple Design Workshop (Schematic Design Support, Design Development): Hideki Eguchi, Yohei Ikai*

Iith Campus Design Team Of The University Of Tokyo (Structure): Jun Sato (Structural Advisor) Nihon Sekkei (Structural Engineering): Hideo Kobayashi, Koji Nishikawa, Yoko Imatomi*, Yasutaka Tanaka*

Nihon Sekkei (Mep Engineering): Shuzo Ishikawa*, Noboru Tamamura, Yosuke Otani, Shigeki Hario

Supervision: HCP

Construction: L&T Technology Services

City: Hyderabad

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. The Convention Center is part of the comprehensive campus development of the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH), developed through collaboration between the Japanese government and IITH, with the design led by the IITH Campus Design Team at the University of Tokyo.