Agrosemillas Offices / Impepinable Studio

+ 26

Office Buildings • Madrid, Spain Architects: Impepinable Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 280 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Artemide , Bene USM , Lebrel , Muuto , Notson , VitrA

Lead Architect: Gabriela Barrera

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Agrosemillas’ offices are set within an agro-industrial landscape shaped by the scale of large vehicles, logistical infrastructures, and production processes rather than by the scale of people. The complex stands beside a national road that separates it from the small town of El Peral — a municipality of 660 inhabitants — and is surrounded by vast agricultural fields with few immediate references. The character of the place emerges both from this territorial condition and from a climate defined by strong seasonal contrasts and recurrent episodes of torrential rain. Work rhythms follow the cycles of the harvest, alternating quieter periods with phases of continuous activity.