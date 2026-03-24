Agrosemillas Offices / Impepinable Studio

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Architects: Impepinable Studio
- Area: 280 m²
- Year: 2025
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Manufacturers: Artemide, Bene USM, Lebrel, Muuto, Notson, VitrA
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Lead Architect: Gabriela Barrera
- Category: Office Buildings
- Technical Architect: Miguel Ruiperez
- Metalwork: Oscar Remolino
- Construction Company: Cresver80
- Services Engineering: Norta
- Estructural Engineering: www.gv408.com
- City: Madrid
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. Agrosemillas’ offices are set within an agro-industrial landscape shaped by the scale of large vehicles, logistical infrastructures, and production processes rather than by the scale of people. The complex stands beside a national road that separates it from the small town of El Peral — a municipality of 660 inhabitants — and is surrounded by vast agricultural fields with few immediate references. The character of the place emerges both from this territorial condition and from a climate defined by strong seasonal contrasts and recurrent episodes of torrential rain. Work rhythms follow the cycles of the harvest, alternating quieter periods with phases of continuous activity.