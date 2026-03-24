Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Spain
  5. Agrosemillas Offices / Impepinable Studio

Agrosemillas Offices / Impepinable Studio

Save

Agrosemillas Offices / Impepinable Studio - Image 2 of 31Agrosemillas Offices / Impepinable Studio - Interior Photography, GlassAgrosemillas Offices / Impepinable Studio - Image 4 of 31Agrosemillas Offices / Impepinable Studio - Interior PhotographyAgrosemillas Offices / Impepinable Studio - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Office Buildings
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: Impepinable Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  280
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Artemide, Bene USM, Lebrel, Muuto, Notson, VitrA
  • Lead Architect: Gabriela Barrera
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Agrosemillas Offices / Impepinable Studio - Image 2 of 31
© DEL RIO BANI

Text description provided by the architects. Agrosemillas’ offices are set within an agro-industrial landscape shaped by the scale of large vehicles, logistical infrastructures, and production processes rather than by the scale of people. The complex stands beside a national road that separates it from the small town of El Peral — a municipality of 660 inhabitants — and is surrounded by vast agricultural fields with few immediate references. The character of the place emerges both from this territorial condition and from a climate defined by strong seasonal contrasts and recurrent episodes of torrential rain. Work rhythms follow the cycles of the harvest, alternating quieter periods with phases of continuous activity.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Impepinable Studio
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsSpain

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsSpain
Cite: "Agrosemillas Offices / Impepinable Studio" [Oficinas de Agrosemillas / Impepinable Studio] 24 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039652/agrosemillas-offices-impepinable-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags