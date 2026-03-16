Counter-Slope House / YH2 Architecture

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Potton, Canada
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Architects: YH2 Architecture
- Area: 4530 ft²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Maxime Brouillet
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Lead Architects: Marie-Claude Hamelin, Loukas Yiacouvakis
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Marie-Claude Hamelin, Loukas Yiacouvakis, Karl Choquette, Lisa Busmey
- General Contractor: Construction Alain Pouliot Inc.
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: GénieX
- City: Potton
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. Situated on the southern shore of Lake Memphremagog, in the region of Potton, this residence engages with a landscape of striking geographical and atmospheric intensity. The site, defined by a steep incline descending toward a narrow strip of shoreline, is frequently cast in the shadow of the surrounding mountains, generating an ambiance at once archaic and contemplative. The architectural project emerges as a response to this dramatic setting — an attempt to co-inhabit the terrain with discretion and reverence.