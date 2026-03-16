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Counter-Slope House / YH2 Architecture

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Counter-Slope House / YH2 Architecture - Image 2 of 25Counter-Slope House / YH2 Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Chair, CountertopCounter-Slope House / YH2 Architecture - Image 4 of 25Counter-Slope House / YH2 Architecture - Image 5 of 25Counter-Slope House / YH2 Architecture - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential Architecture, Houses
Potton, Canada
  • Architects: YH2 Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4530 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Maxime Brouillet
  • Lead Architects: Marie-Claude Hamelin, Loukas Yiacouvakis
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Counter-Slope House / YH2 Architecture - Image 6 of 25
© Maxime Brouillet

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on the southern shore of Lake Memphremagog, in the region of Potton, this residence engages with a landscape of striking geographical and atmospheric intensity. The site, defined by a steep incline descending toward a narrow strip of shoreline, is frequently cast in the shadow of the surrounding mountains, generating an ambiance at once archaic and contemplative. The architectural project emerges as a response to this dramatic setting — an attempt to co-inhabit the terrain with discretion and reverence.

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Cite: "Counter-Slope House / YH2 Architecture" 16 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039563/counter-slope-house-yh2-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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