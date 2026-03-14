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Primary School Krampnitz / AFF architekten

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Primary School Krampnitz / AFF architekten - Exterior PhotographyPrimary School Krampnitz / AFF architekten - Image 3 of 20Primary School Krampnitz / AFF architekten - Image 4 of 20Primary School Krampnitz / AFF architekten - WoodPrimary School Krampnitz / AFF architekten - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture
Potsdam, Germany
  • Landscape Architecture: Landschafts.Architektur Birgit Hammer
  • Electrical Planning: IFE Ingenieurbüro für Elektrotechnik GmbH
  • Building Physics/Acoustics: BBS Ingenieurbüro
  • Fire Protection: IB Ullrich
  • Structural Engineering: WETZEL & von SEHT
  • Technical Building Equipment: Günther Ingenieure Gesellschaft Beratender Ingenieure mbH
  • Construction Managememt: AFF Architekten & Haag Rahausen Architekten
  • City: Potsdam
  • Country: Germany
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Primary School Krampnitz / AFF architekten - Exterior Photography
© Tjark Spille

Text description provided by the architects. New construction and renovation of a Compartment primary school on the former military barracks site of Krampnitz in the north of Potsdam.

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Cite: "Primary School Krampnitz / AFF architekten" 14 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039560/grundschule-krampnitz-aff-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

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