Primary School Krampnitz / AFF architekten

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Category: Educational Architecture

Landscape Architecture: Landschafts.Architektur Birgit Hammer

Electrical Planning: IFE Ingenieurbüro für Elektrotechnik GmbH

Building Physics/Acoustics: BBS Ingenieurbüro

Fire Protection: IB Ullrich

Structural Engineering: WETZEL & von SEHT

Technical Building Equipment: Günther Ingenieure Gesellschaft Beratender Ingenieure mbH

Construction Managememt: AFF Architekten & Haag Rahausen Architekten

City: Potsdam

Country: Germany

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Text description provided by the architects. New construction and renovation of a Compartment primary school on the former military barracks site of Krampnitz in the north of Potsdam.