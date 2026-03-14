Primary School Krampnitz / AFF architekten

•
Potsdam, Germany
-
Architects: AFF architekten
- Area: 15077 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Tjark Spille
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Educational Architecture
- Landscape Architecture: Landschafts.Architektur Birgit Hammer
- Electrical Planning: IFE Ingenieurbüro für Elektrotechnik GmbH
- Building Physics/Acoustics: BBS Ingenieurbüro
- Fire Protection: IB Ullrich
- Structural Engineering: WETZEL & von SEHT
- Technical Building Equipment: Günther Ingenieure Gesellschaft Beratender Ingenieure mbH
- Construction Managememt: AFF Architekten & Haag Rahausen Architekten
- City: Potsdam
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. New construction and renovation of a Compartment primary school on the former military barracks site of Krampnitz in the north of Potsdam.