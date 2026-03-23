Sonomoro Preschool / Semillas

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Architects: Semillas
- Area: 596 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Eleazar Cuadros
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Lead Architect: Marta Maccaglia
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- Category: Schools
- Team Lead: Giulia Perri
- Design Team: Susanna Olivieri, Fiorella Mendoza, Giulia Panto, Federica Coveri, Denisse Covasinne, Chiara Bonfiglio, Arianna Bordignon
- Site Manager: Angela Yangali
- Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Gustavo Tello
- Engineering And Consulting > Other: Benjamín Mauricio Villavicencio
- Engineering And Consulting > Electrical: Gustavo Tello Pantoja
- General Construction: Municipalidad distrital de Pangoa
- Financing: Municipalidad Distrital de Pangoa, Ministerio Federal de Cooperación Económica – Alemania (BENGO), Ein Herz für Kinder
- Co Financing: Municipalidad Provincial de Satipo, Comunidad Nativa San Antonio de Sonomoro
- Developer: We-Building
- City: San Martín de Pangoa
- Country: Peru
Text description provided by the architects. The school is located in the native community of Sonomoro, territory of the Nomatsigenga ethnic group in the central jungle of Peru and arises as part of a community process to provide early education for more than 70 boys and girls. The school is situated in a central location within the community and integrates into the daily dynamics of the territory, seeking to value local ways of inhabiting and learning through spatial experience.