Sonomoro Preschool / Semillas

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Schools • San Martín de Pangoa, Peru Architects: Semillas

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 596 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Eleazar Cuadros

Lead Architect: Marta Maccaglia

Category: Schools

Team Lead: Giulia Perri

Design Team: Susanna Olivieri, Fiorella Mendoza, Giulia Panto, Federica Coveri, Denisse Covasinne, Chiara Bonfiglio, Arianna Bordignon

Site Manager: Angela Yangali

Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Gustavo Tello

Engineering And Consulting > Other: Benjamín Mauricio Villavicencio

Engineering And Consulting > Electrical: Gustavo Tello Pantoja

General Construction: Municipalidad distrital de Pangoa

Financing: Municipalidad Distrital de Pangoa, Ministerio Federal de Cooperación Económica – Alemania (BENGO), Ein Herz für Kinder

Co Financing: Municipalidad Provincial de Satipo, Comunidad Nativa San Antonio de Sonomoro

Developer: We-Building

City: San Martín de Pangoa

Country: Peru

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Text description provided by the architects. The school is located in the native community of Sonomoro, territory of the Nomatsigenga ethnic group in the central jungle of Peru and arises as part of a community process to provide early education for more than 70 boys and girls. The school is situated in a central location within the community and integrates into the daily dynamics of the territory, seeking to value local ways of inhabiting and learning through spatial experience.