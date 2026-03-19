School Complex of the Olive Tree / GGR architectes

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Category: Educational Architecture, Schools

Design Team: GGR architectes

City: Pechbonnieu

Country: France

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Text description provided by the architects. The Pechbonnieu school complex was originally intended to be the rehabilitation and extension of an existing schooling facility. However, an in-depth analysis of the social cost of carbon, conducted during the competition phase, led the project team to propose an entirely new construction while remaining within budget. The existing school building lacked the capacity for sustainable transformation; its demolition would free up land and allow for a reimagined urban future. The creation of the school on the site enables broader development scenarios for the town, while the unification of primary and nursery levels offers the opportunity for children to grow and learn together from an early age.