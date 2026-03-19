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School Complex of the Olive Tree / GGR architectes

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School Complex of the Olive Tree / GGR architectes - Exterior PhotographySchool Complex of the Olive Tree / GGR architectes - Interior PhotographySchool Complex of the Olive Tree / GGR architectes - Image 4 of 30School Complex of the Olive Tree / GGR architectes - Exterior PhotographySchool Complex of the Olive Tree / GGR architectes - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, Schools
Pechbonnieu, France
  • Architects: GGR architectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4502
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
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School Complex of the Olive Tree / GGR architectes - Exterior Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The Pechbonnieu school complex was originally intended to be the rehabilitation and extension of an existing schooling facility. However, an in-depth analysis of the social cost of carbon, conducted during the competition phase, led the project team to propose an entirely new construction while remaining within budget. The existing school building lacked the capacity for sustainable transformation; its demolition would free up land and allow for a reimagined urban future. The creation of the school on the site enables broader development scenarios for the town, while the unification of primary and nursery levels offers the opportunity for children to grow and learn together from an early age.

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Cite: "School Complex of the Olive Tree / GGR architectes" 19 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039539/school-complex-of-the-olive-tree-ggr-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

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