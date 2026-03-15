Postiljooni Daycare Center / Verstas Architects

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Category: Educational Architecture, Day Care

Design Team: Ville Nurkka, Tuula Mäkiniemi, Leevi Kerola, Aleksis Kilpeläinen, Sirpa Laaninen, Mikko Rossi, Aleksi Räihä, Johanna Ruusu, Aapo Airas, Otto Autio

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ramboll Finland

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Hepacon

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Insinööritoimisto Stacon Oy

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Design Lime, Paloässät, Sweco PM

Landscape Architecture: WSP Finland

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Akukon

General Contractor: Oulun Rakennusteho

City: Helsinki

Country: Finland

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Text description provided by the architects. Postiljooni Daycare Center is located in the new Postipuisto residential district, developed on the site of a former logistics terminal and railway depot area. The compact daycare building occupies a prominent location at the intersection of Kollikatu and Lavakatu, where the urban block structure meets the rugged rocky terrain. The design approach has been to align the building with the surrounding streets while preserving the area's highest natural feature—Kollikallio—as an integral part of the children's playground.