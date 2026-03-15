Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Finland
  5. Postiljooni Daycare Center / Verstas Architects

Postiljooni Daycare Center / Verstas Architects

Save

Postiljooni Daycare Center / Verstas Architects - ConcretePostiljooni Daycare Center / Verstas Architects - Interior PhotographyPostiljooni Daycare Center / Verstas Architects - Interior Photography, WoodPostiljooni Daycare Center / Verstas Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodPostiljooni Daycare Center / Verstas Architects - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, Day Care
Helsinki, Finland
  • Architects: Verstas Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Niclas Mäkelä
  • Lead Architects: Ilkka Salminen (Principal Designer), Väinö Nikkilä, Jussi Palva, Riina Palva
  • Design Team: Ville Nurkka, Tuula Mäkiniemi, Leevi Kerola, Aleksis Kilpeläinen, Sirpa Laaninen, Mikko Rossi, Aleksi Räihä, Johanna Ruusu, Aapo Airas, Otto Autio
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ramboll Finland
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Hepacon
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Insinööritoimisto Stacon Oy
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Design Lime, Paloässät, Sweco PM
  • Landscape Architecture: WSP Finland
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Akukon
  • General Contractor: Oulun Rakennusteho
  • City: Helsinki
  • Country: Finland
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Postiljooni Daycare Center / Verstas Architects - Concrete
© Niclas Mäkelä

Text description provided by the architects. Postiljooni Daycare Center is located in the new Postipuisto residential district, developed on the site of a former logistics terminal and railway depot area. The compact daycare building occupies a prominent location at the intersection of Kollikatu and Lavakatu, where the urban block structure meets the rugged rocky terrain. The design approach has been to align the building with the surrounding streets while preserving the area's highest natural feature—Kollikallio—as an integral part of the children's playground.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Verstas Architects
Office

Materials

WoodBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureDay CareFinland

Materials and Tags

WoodBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureDay CareFinland
Cite: "Postiljooni Daycare Center / Verstas Architects" 15 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039536/postiljooni-daycare-center-verstas-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags