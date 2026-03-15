Postiljooni Daycare Center / Verstas Architects

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Helsinki, Finland
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Architects: Verstas Architects
- Area: 1500 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Niclas Mäkelä
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Lead Architects: Ilkka Salminen (Principal Designer), Väinö Nikkilä, Jussi Palva, Riina Palva
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- Category: Educational Architecture, Day Care
- Design Team: Ville Nurkka, Tuula Mäkiniemi, Leevi Kerola, Aleksis Kilpeläinen, Sirpa Laaninen, Mikko Rossi, Aleksi Räihä, Johanna Ruusu, Aapo Airas, Otto Autio
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ramboll Finland
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Hepacon
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Insinööritoimisto Stacon Oy
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Design Lime, Paloässät, Sweco PM
- Landscape Architecture: WSP Finland
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Akukon
- General Contractor: Oulun Rakennusteho
- City: Helsinki
- Country: Finland
Text description provided by the architects. Postiljooni Daycare Center is located in the new Postipuisto residential district, developed on the site of a former logistics terminal and railway depot area. The compact daycare building occupies a prominent location at the intersection of Kollikatu and Lavakatu, where the urban block structure meets the rugged rocky terrain. The design approach has been to align the building with the surrounding streets while preserving the area's highest natural feature—Kollikallio—as an integral part of the children's playground.