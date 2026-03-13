Ananda House / Thought Parallels

+ 25

Houses • Kerala, India Architects: Thought Parallels

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3000 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Syam Sreesylam

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Gessi Mercan , OED gallery Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Ar. Nikhil Mohan

Category: Houses

Design Team: Ar. Nikhil Mohan, Shabna Nikhil

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Simon Peter engineering consultants

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Techton consultants

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Spoon lighting

City: Kerala

Country: India

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Madhu and Mandy, a couple based in Dallas, USA, approached thought parallels to design a residence adjacent to their ancestral home in India. They sought a contemporary architectural interpretation of the region's vernacular style. Both of them, being aesthetically astute and well-traveled, ideated a refined vision of what a home should embody. They broke a stereotype of usually cliched project requirements.