Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Ananda House / Thought Parallels

Ananda House / Thought Parallels

Save

Ananda House / Thought Parallels - Exterior Photography, WoodAnanda House / Thought Parallels - Exterior PhotographyAnanda House / Thought Parallels - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairAnanda House / Thought Parallels - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairAnanda House / Thought Parallels - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Kerala, India
  • Architects: Thought Parallels
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Syam Sreesylam
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Gessi, Mercan , OED gallery
  • Lead Architects: Ar. Nikhil Mohan
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Ar. Nikhil Mohan, Shabna Nikhil
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Simon Peter engineering consultants
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Techton consultants
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Spoon lighting
  • City: Kerala
  • Country: India
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Ananda House / Thought Parallels - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Syam Sreesylam

Text description provided by the architects. Madhu and Mandy, a couple based in Dallas, USA, approached thought parallels to design a residence adjacent to their ancestral home in India. They sought a contemporary architectural interpretation of the region's vernacular style. Both of them, being aesthetically astute and well-traveled, ideated a refined vision of what a home should embody. They broke a stereotype of usually cliched project requirements.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Thought Parallels
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Ananda House / Thought Parallels" 13 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039486/ananda-house-thought-parallels> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags