Designing the Sensory City: Architecture, Light Pollution, and Urban Noise

Save this picture! SEOULLO Skygarden / MVRDV. Photo © Ossip van Duivenbode

For most of human history, night arrived as a planetary certainty. Darkness spread across landscapes, and the sky revealed thousands of stars. Today, that sky is disappearing. Artificial light spills upward from cities, scattering through the atmosphere and turning night into a permanent haze. Research mapping global sky brightness shows that more than 80 percent of humanity now lives under light-polluted skies, and the Milky Way has vanished from view for over a third of the world's population. The disappearance of dark skies is usually discussed within astronomy, but the sources of that change are deeply embedded in the built environment. Buildings emit light, reflect it through glass façades, and extend illumination far beyond their walls. In the technosphere, the vast system of infrastructures and materials humans have constructed, architecture now shapes both physical space and the sensory conditions surrounding it.

This shift is subtle but profound. Cities continuously produce noise, light, and electronic signals through the infrastructures that sustain them. Mechanical systems hum through walls, highways broadcast low-frequency vibrations across neighborhoods, and illuminated façades brighten the night sky miles beyond their footprint. The built environment has become a vast network of sensory emissions. Architecture participates in this system whether intentionally or not. The question is no longer whether buildings influence perception. It is how.

The first dimension of this transformation is light. Urban illumination has expanded rapidly with the adoption of LED lighting, illuminated façades, and large reflective surfaces. Short-wavelength blue light scatters strongly in the atmosphere, amplifying skyglow and erasing the contrast between night and day. What appears locally as a bright street or glowing tower accumulates into a regional atmospheric phenomenon. Satellite imagery now shows entire continents glowing after dark.

In certain places, the architectural consequences of this phenomenon are already visible. High in the mountains of northern Chile, the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory operates within one of the world's strictest lighting environments. The observatory's buildings are designed around light containment rather than illumination. Exterior fixtures are fully shielded to prevent upward emission. Lamps use narrow-spectrum light that reduces atmospheric scattering. Many outdoor lights activate only when movement is detected. These measures are not aesthetic gestures; they are necessary conditions for astronomical observation. In this context, architecture operates as a system for carefully controlling the release of light.

If light reveals how buildings shape the visual environment, noise reveals how urban form amplifies sensory disturbance. Modern infrastructure produces a continuous acoustic field. Traffic corridors generate low-frequency sound that travels long distances, while dense building surfaces reflect and multiply these waves. Environmental health research shows that chronic noise exposure is not merely irritating. According to guidelines from the World Health Organization, nighttime noise levels should remain below about 40 decibels outside bedrooms to avoid health impacts. Persistent exposure above this threshold has been linked to sleep disruption, cardiovascular disease, and cognitive stress.

Architecture often intensifies this condition unintentionally. Hard surfaces such as concrete, glass, and asphalt reflect sound rather than absorbing it, allowing mechanical noise to reverberate through urban canyons. Yet design can also intervene in these acoustic fields. In Seoul, the elevated pedestrian park Seoullo 7017, designed by MVRDV, demonstrates how landscape can operate as acoustic infrastructure. Built on a former highway overpass, the project introduces dense vegetation, large planters, and spatial buffers between pedestrians and surrounding traffic. Studies of vegetated barriers suggest that such interventions can reduce perceived noise levels by several decibels while improving psychological tolerance to urban sound. The park reduces and redistributes urban noise, reshaping the acoustic atmosphere experienced by pedestrians.

Beyond urban infrastructure, the materials that compose buildings also influence how sensory disturbances propagate. Sound waves interact with materials through reflection, absorption, and transmission. Dense materials increase transmission loss, while porous structures dissipate acoustic energy through friction. These physical properties allow the building envelope to act as a sensory filter that mediates conditions between the interior and exterior environments.

Few contemporary projects demonstrate this principle as clearly as the METI Handmade School, designed by Anna Heringer. Constructed from earth and bamboo using local techniques, the school relies on thick earthen walls and layered structural systems. The mass of the clay walls, often more than half a meter thick, dampens external noise while stabilizing interior temperatures. Bamboo lattices diffuse sound within classrooms, reducing reverberation and creating a calmer acoustic environment for learning. The project illustrates how material choice can quietly shape sensory experience. Instead of relying on complex mechanical systems, the building uses the inherent properties of earth and fiber to moderate the environment around it.

Architecture can go further than filtering disturbances. It can orchestrate perception itself. Certain spaces filter unwanted stimuli while introducing new sensory conditions that reshape how people experience their surroundings. In these cases, architecture becomes a perceptual instrument. A well-known example appears in the central courtyard of the Salk Institute, designed by Louis Kahn. The courtyard is defined by a vast stone plaza bisected by a narrow water channel that runs toward the horizon. The sound of water flowing through this channel produces a gentle acoustic background that masks distant noise. At the same time, the symmetry of the courtyard directs attention toward the Pacific Ocean beyond the site. Rather than eliminating sensory inputs, the architecture organizes them. Sound, space, and views align to produce a moment of perceptual clarity within a larger urban landscape.

In an era of expanding technological systems, such strategies point toward a broader shift in architectural responsibility. Buildings now exist within a dense network of sensory emissions, light from illuminated façades, vibrations from transport systems, and signals from communication infrastructure. These forces form a continuous environmental layer surrounding daily life. Architecture cannot escape this condition, but it can mediate it.

Projects located within protected dark-sky regions illustrate this possibility. In northern England, the Kielder Observatory sits within one of Europe's largest dark sky parks. The building's dark timber cladding reduces reflectivity, while exterior lighting is kept minimal and carefully directed downward. Even interior lighting is controlled during astronomical observations to prevent spill into the surrounding landscape. The structure acts almost like a container for darkness, preserving the night environment within its surroundings.

Seen together, these projects reveal a different way of understanding architecture. Buildings operate simultaneously as spatial frameworks, energy systems, and components of a larger sensory ecology. They emit light, reflect sound, filter vibrations, and shape the perceptual atmosphere of cities. As the technosphere expands, this dimension of design will become increasingly visible. The challenge ahead is not simply reducing carbon emissions or improving energy efficiency. It is learning how to design environments that protect the conditions of perception itself. In that sense, architecture increasingly functions as an infrastructure that regulates the sensory intensity of the environments we inhabit.

