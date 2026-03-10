MRIYA - the Red House / i2a Architects Studio

-
Architects: i2a Architects Studio
- Area: 3525 ft²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Justin Sebastian Photography
-
Manufacturers: ADITHYA LAMPS , CRETON, DSQUAREZ, HEKUR INDIA, Jaguar
-
Lead Architects: Ar. Manuraj C R, Ar. Arjun K J
Text description provided by the architects. Every home carries a story, but Mriya begins with a dream — cherished, nurtured, and ultimately realized. The name itself, meaning "Dream," reflects the essence of this residence: the fulfilment of a long-held aspiration to create a sanctuary deeply rooted in its land and life.