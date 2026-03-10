Submit a Project Advertise
  5. MRIYA - the Red House / i2a Architects Studio

MRIYA - the Red House / i2a Architects Studio - Image 2 of 27MRIYA - the Red House / i2a Architects Studio - Image 3 of 27MRIYA - the Red House / i2a Architects Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairMRIYA - the Red House / i2a Architects Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden, CourtyardMRIYA - the Red House / i2a Architects Studio - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Kerala, India
  • Architects: i2a Architects Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3525 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Justin Sebastian Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  ADITHYA LAMPS , CRETON, DSQUAREZ, HEKUR INDIA, Jaguar
  • Lead Architects: Ar. Manuraj C R, Ar. Arjun K J
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Ar. Arjun K J
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: NIDCON
  • General Contractor: NIDCON
  • Landscape Architecture: GREENPLANET
  • City: Kerala
  • Country: India
Save this picture!
MRIYA - the Red House / i2a Architects Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Justin Sebastian Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Every home carries a story, but Mriya begins with a dream — cherished, nurtured, and ultimately realized. The name itself, meaning "Dream," reflects the essence of this residence: the fulfilment of a long-held aspiration to create a sanctuary deeply rooted in its land and life.

Project gallery

About this office
i2a Architects Studio
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "MRIYA - the Red House / i2a Architects Studio" 10 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039435/mriya-the-red-house-i2a-architects-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

