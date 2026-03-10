MRIYA - the Red House / i2a Architects Studio

+ 22

Houses • Kerala, India Architects: i2a Architects Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3525 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Justin Sebastian Photography

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: ADITHYA LAMPS , CRETON , DSQUAREZ , HEKUR INDIA , Jaguar

Lead Architects: Ar. Manuraj C R, Ar. Arjun K J

Category: Houses

Design Team: Ar. Arjun K J

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: NIDCON

General Contractor: NIDCON

Landscape Architecture: GREENPLANET

City: Kerala

Country: India

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Every home carries a story, but Mriya begins with a dream — cherished, nurtured, and ultimately realized. The name itself, meaning "Dream," reflects the essence of this residence: the fulfilment of a long-held aspiration to create a sanctuary deeply rooted in its land and life.