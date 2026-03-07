Dr. Caro urban bus interchange in Elche / ARN / Arquitectos

•
Elx, Spain
Architects: ARN / Arquitectos
- Area: 4650 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Oleh Kardash
Manufacturers: Benito Urban, Breinco, Escofet
- Category: Bus Station
- Architect And Lead Architect: José Amorós Gonzálvez, Luis Rubiato, Patricia Navarro.
- Design Team: Luis Rubiato
- Technical Team: Elena Rogel Ruíz
- Industrial Engineering: Amorós Ingenieros S.L.
- Structural Calculations: Raúl Álamo Brotons
- General Construction: Involucra S.L.
- City: Elx
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. This is a new urban space conceived as a place for exchange. A climate refuge where shade, vegetation, and various modes of being create a new city landscape that opens up to the slope of the nearby Vinalopó River.