World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Bus Station
  4. Spain
  5. Dr. Caro urban bus interchange in Elche / ARN / Arquitectos

Dr. Caro urban bus interchange in Elche / ARN / Arquitectos

Dr. Caro urban bus interchange in Elche / ARN / Arquitectos - Image 2 of 13Dr. Caro urban bus interchange in Elche / ARN / Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ConcreteDr. Caro urban bus interchange in Elche / ARN / Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, ConcreteDr. Caro urban bus interchange in Elche / ARN / Arquitectos - Image 5 of 13

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Bus Station
Elx, Spain
  • Architects: ARN / Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4650
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Oleh Kardash
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Benito Urban, Breinco, Escofet
  • Category: Bus Station
  • Architect And Lead Architect: José Amorós Gonzálvez, Luis Rubiato, Patricia Navarro.
  • Design Team: Luis Rubiato
  • Technical Team: Elena Rogel Ruíz
  • Industrial Engineering: Amorós Ingenieros S.L.
  • Structural Calculations: Raúl Álamo Brotons
  • General Construction: Involucra S.L.
  • City: Elx
  • Country: Spain
Dr. Caro urban bus interchange in Elche / ARN / Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Concrete
© Oleh Kardash

Text description provided by the architects. This is a new urban space conceived as a place for exchange. A climate refuge where shade, vegetation, and various modes of being create a new city landscape that opens up to the slope of the nearby Vinalopó River.

Project gallery

ARN / Arquitectos
