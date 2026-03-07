Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Train Station
  4. Belgium
  5. Mons Train Station / Santiago Calatrava

Mons Train Station / Santiago Calatrava

Save

Mons Train Station / Santiago Calatrava - Image 2 of 12Mons Train Station / Santiago Calatrava - Image 3 of 12Mons Train Station / Santiago Calatrava - Image 4 of 12Mons Train Station / Santiago Calatrava - Image 5 of 12Mons Train Station / Santiago Calatrava - More Images+ 7

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Train Station
Mons, Belgium
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Mons Train Station / Santiago Calatrava - Image 2 of 12
© Oliver Schuh

Text description provided by the architects. The Station of Mons, one of the larger train stations in Belgium, is conceived as a monumental bridge spanning the tracks. The Gallery stands as a connector, uniting the historic heart of the city to the south and the emerging Grand Pres district to the north.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Santiago Calatrava
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureTransportationTrain StationBelgium
Cite: "Mons Train Station / Santiago Calatrava" 07 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039374/mons-train-station-santiago-calatrava> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags