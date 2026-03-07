Mons Train Station / Santiago Calatrava

•
Mons, Belgium
-
Architects: Santiago Calatrava
- Area: 37850 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Oliver Schuh
- Category: Train Station
- Design Team: Santiago Calatrava
- City: Mons
- Country: Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. The Station of Mons, one of the larger train stations in Belgium, is conceived as a monumental bridge spanning the tracks. The Gallery stands as a connector, uniting the historic heart of the city to the south and the emerging Grand Pres district to the north.