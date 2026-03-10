Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. France
  5. Clairière School / TRACKS

Clairière School / TRACKS

Save

Clairière School / TRACKS - Image 2 of 28Clairière School / TRACKS - Exterior PhotographyClairière School / TRACKS - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairClairière School / TRACKS - Image 5 of 28Clairière School / TRACKS - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Schools
Mordelles, France
  • Architects: TRACKS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Guillaume Amat
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Clairière School / TRACKS - Image 2 of 28
© Guillaume Amat

Text description provided by the architects. A preserved space near a residential neighborhood, its contours shaped over the years by the passage of water that gradually carved out these sunken lanes. To access the site, one crosses the wooded edge and discovers the meadow: a protected landscape with trees as its horizon. All the classrooms benefit from an unobstructed view of the generous playgrounds, with this wooded edge as a backdrop. It is this clearing, this inner landscape, conducive to the establishment of a school, that we wanted to capture: a world apart, both a protected space and a place of learning, experimentation, and discovery.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
TRACKS
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsFrance
Cite: "Clairière School / TRACKS" 10 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039370/clairiere-school-tracks> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags