Clairière School / TRACKS

+ 23

Schools • Mordelles, France Architects: TRACKS

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3450 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Guillaume Amat

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A preserved space near a residential neighborhood, its contours shaped over the years by the passage of water that gradually carved out these sunken lanes. To access the site, one crosses the wooded edge and discovers the meadow: a protected landscape with trees as its horizon. All the classrooms benefit from an unobstructed view of the generous playgrounds, with this wooded edge as a backdrop. It is this clearing, this inner landscape, conducive to the establishment of a school, that we wanted to capture: a world apart, both a protected space and a place of learning, experimentation, and discovery.