Borny Socio-Educational Center / ABC Studio

-
Architects: ABC Studio
- Area: 2000 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Charly Broyez, Cyrille Lallement, ABC Studio
- Category: Educational Architecture, Community Center
- Client: City of Metz
- Design Team: ABC Studio architectes
- Collaborators: BET Trigo, Leslie Acoustique, Ecohal
- City: Metz
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. Arising from meadow-like tall grasses is ABC's new socio-educational center, delivered last July. Despite appearances, it is no countryside landscape but a dive into the atypical Borny district of the French eastern city of Metz.