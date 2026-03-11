Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. France
  5. Borny Socio-Educational Center / ABC Studio

Borny Socio-Educational Center / ABC Studio

Save

Borny Socio-Educational Center / ABC Studio - Exterior PhotographyBorny Socio-Educational Center / ABC Studio - Image 3 of 17Borny Socio-Educational Center / ABC Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, WoodBorny Socio-Educational Center / ABC Studio - Exterior PhotographyBorny Socio-Educational Center / ABC Studio - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, Community Center
Metz, France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Borny Socio-Educational Center / ABC Studio - Exterior Photography
© Charly Broyez

Text description provided by the architects. Arising from meadow-like tall grasses is ABC's new socio-educational center, delivered last July. Despite appearances, it is no countryside landscape but a dive into the atypical Borny district of the French eastern city of Metz.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ABC Studio
Office

Material

Glass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerFrance

Materials and Tags

GlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerFrance
Cite: "Borny Socio-Educational Center / ABC Studio" 11 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039363/borny-socio-educational-center-abc-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags